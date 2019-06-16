BREAKING NEWS:

‘Foreigners living in Nigeria illegally will be DEPORTED soon’-Nigeria Immigration Service

* Plans to begin issuance of residence permit to foreigners with valid legal status

* Deportation action against foreigners with national threat commences in 3 months

* ‘We have made efforts to protect Nigeria’s border’-Muhammad Babban Dede, Comptroller general, Nigeria Immigration Service

BY AHMED AKWALI/DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT, ABUJA

NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE, NIS, IS IN FULL STEAM. NOT LIVING ANYTHING TO CHANCES TO DEPORT ANY FOREIGNER RESIDENT IN NIGERIA UNLAWFULLY. NIS explained that foreigners living in Nigeria illegally will soon be hit by deportation following a new policy planned by the country’s immigration service which includes granting residence permit to those from other countries. The warning was handed by the comptroller general of the NIS, Muhammad Babban Dede, who said that the policy would commence in the next three months.

According to him, any of these foreigners who failed to possess his residence permit before the expiration of the stipulated time would be deported. Leadership reports that Babban Dede spoke during the graduation of 396 immigration officers who undertook the 44th superintendent basic course at Kano immigration training school. Going by Babban Dede, the policy follows the escalating level of insecurity in the country.

The immigration boss said his organisation would continue to protect the sovereignty of the country adding that the NIS had taken steps to make it safe for businesses to thrive in the country.

He also said the NIS had made efforts to protect the nation’s borders and that the organisation had trained 611 officers in this regard while another 1000 are being prepared.

*Additional reports by Naij.com