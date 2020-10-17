BREAKING NEWS:

‘H-E-L-P, I am Suffering from Deep DEPRESSION, My Son is Dying from Umbilical HERNIA disease’-Nigeria’s Ghetto King, BABA Fryo cries out

…Ajegunle music maker begging Federal government, Nigerian Entrepreneurs for N10million to offset son’s second Surgical operation, pay-off accrued bills in Hospital

*Battling disease for 3years now, Regret child still feeling pain till date

*Blames Covid 19, says: ‘Pandemic is affecting me-no show, no concert’

*Donate to him directly: Friday Igweh, 0262073096 Gtbank

HIS ORIGINAL NAME is Friday IGWE, a well endowed Nigerian artiste who holds his head high in Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos state. ‘Denge Potz’, his famous album has become a National Anthem in the country. Granting this exclusive to our AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief/GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, the musician whose stage name is ‘Baba Fryo’ reveals matter of the heart regarding why he is having a depression issue, son’s health problems leading to multiple surgical operation, why he urgently needs financial assistance to pay for son’s medial treatment and how Covid 19 is seriously affecting him

NAIJA STANDARD: What was the reason for your deep depression as you earlier alarmed on your Facebook page?

First my son needs to undergo a second urgent operation.

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you believe Covid 19 has hugely contributed to the higher rate of depression, suicidal thoughts, frustration and inflation being experienced by musicians and a higher population of the masses?

I have so many complicated issues

NAIJA STANDARD: What do you think the Nigerian government should do in alleviating the suffering of the people?

I need the Federal government to urgently help me.

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you say you are having health issues as a result of depression caused by the long sit-home as a result of the Covid 19 crisis?

I have spent a lot. What is actually affecting me is the lock-down

NAIJA STANDARD: What is really wrong in the health of your son that led to his surgery operation?

He did the first operation 3years ago and he is still feeling the pain up till date. It is his umbilical hernia.

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you tell us how much you paid for your son’s first surgery and in what hospital did he do the operation?

I foot the bill for his first surgery. I don’t want to mention the hospital for a reason best known to me

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you say the second operation is a follow up to the first surgery and how much will he cost you to pay for the second surgery?

They have to redo the operation because it wasn’t properly done

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you plan to fly your son Abroad so he could get better surgery treatment?

No.

NAIJA STANDARD: How has your son’s medical challenge affect your music career in this era of Covid 19?

It is affecting me a lot.

NAIJA STANDARD: What assistance or help are you requiring the Nigerian government to offer you in paying for your son’s second surgery?

I don’t think Nigerian government will show any concern.

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you put an actual figure on the amount of money you have spent so far for your son’s first surgery and coming second medical operation?

I have spent more than 5million Naira

NAIJA STANDARD: Then what do you want State government or private entrepreneurs in Nigeria to do to help you as in what is your account detail for payment directly to you?

For good 3years we have been battling with it. We will need over 8million Naira. Friday Igweh, 0262073096 Gtbank

NAIJA STANDARD: As at today, how much do you think you will finally need to pay for all the medical fees including the surgery of your son?

I will need N3million Naira to pay for all accrued medical fees. All together, I will need N10million.

