Historic Marriage of a Nigerian Woman, Moji Solar-Percy to Lesbian American Lover…Says ‘I am Happy we had a Successful Marriage in New York’

* Fears her guests would have been locked up if it were in Nigeria

* Explains: ‘I got on my knees and thanked God for his grace of living in the US’

*King Sunny Ade’s son, Kunle Ade ensures evergreen Nigerian cultural music, acosutic drumming during libation and drummers sound through the ceremony

HOW DO YOU DEFINE HAPPINESS IN LIFE? What gives you inner peace? What gives you inner joy? What gives you perfect satisfaction from within? What are those things your hearts has always desire for you that you think are truly good for you? What are the things you will lawfully do that will leave everlasting smile on your face? 16th President of United States, Abraham Lincoln, a famous politician and renowned lawyer puts ‘happiness’ in most beautiful way: “Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.”

Moji Solar-Percy, a Mother, Realtor, LGBT Activist, Speaker , Coach, Host chose to be happy for the rest of her lifetime, as she followed after where her heart led her being the source of her joy, laughter and everlasting happiness when she walked to the alter in New York, her lover, where they both exchanged marital vows as couples for life.

Truly, this pretty Nigerian lesbian woman, 53-year-old Moji Solar-Percy is very happy as she has made the right decision she has always wanted for her innermost happiness and peace of mind. Last week Tuesday, her dream came through, as she celebrate the ‘marriage-freedom’ she would never have had in Nigeria being her original birth place, even though she is a Naturalized American.

Mahatma Gandhi once said: “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” Without doubt, Moji is living her dreams with her once lover, now wife for the rest of her life and both looking extremely happy before, during and after the epoch wedding which attracts creams of Nigerian society big wigs in North America and Canada.

Kunle Ade, the son of King Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, a.k.a KSA, King of Juju music liven up the event in Nigerian cultural performance by ensuring that evergreen Nigerian cultural music, acosutic drumming during the libation as drummers sound through the ceremony. It was a reflection of Nigerian rich cultural heritage presented fully in entertainment. Every invitees enjoyed the ecstatic display and energetic cultural performance of Kunle Ade, truly, he is a protege of KSA.

As a sign of appreciation to Kunle Ade, the newly wed Nigerian lesbian wrote on her Facebook page on April 18 at exactly 9:39am (unedited): “Kunle Ade, my God who knew what role you would play in our lives…. You held us down from jump, not having a care in the world about our sexuality. You my brother from another mother, stood with and by us through our journey to the alter. Words can’t express what we both feel for you. The drumming during the libation and drummers, were unbelievable. Music runs through your veins, this is truly a gift from God but the light that you shine on all around you is all you!!! May the light of God continue to shine through you so you may continue to light the path of others. M&M.”

Moji is an Ekiti girl, from South West Nigeria, a successful real estate mogul, the boss of Solar Worldwide Realty Inc. in Staten Island, New York. She gushed about her love for the woman, with whom she probably would have been arrested if the wedding had taken place in Nigeria.

She hails precisely from Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State, very calm, focused, hardworking, honest and very friendly, without a single dull moment, as she is also have her regular reality talk-shows on social media regarding various issues affecting mankind.

She wrote on her Facebook wall, where friends and families have been celebrating her new status, that she embarked on the marital journey with fear: “Today I woke up in a cold sweat. I was drenched with fear, for a moment. I forgot where I was. I ask you all to close your eyes, imagine what would have happened Saturday at our wedding if we were in Nigeria.

“Even though we went to great lengths to make sure we had security, the thought of the police barging in and arresting all our guests, my wife and I, to be carted off to jail, the women raped and beaten, the men brutalized, and my children beaten along with everyone else.

“When I got my bearings, I got on my knees and thanked God for his grace of living in the US. Then I remembered all the people that could not do what we did with grace and class.To all of you (gay) all over Africa, #westandforyou. May all our days be filled with blessings and grace.”

In another post on Facebook, she hinted that one of her children, actually did her make-up and hair. Her words: “My make-up was all I wanted that day. My weave looked like it grew out of my scalp. To have my first child do my hair and make-up, then walk me down the aisle was one of the best memories of the evening.”

This historic wedding had her dressed in both traditional attires, while another picture she posted showed her wearing a white wedding gown and being attended to by her first child. Truth is, all friends confirm that Moji has never hidden her sexual orientation. As traditional in many gay weddings, the broker and her partner made use of two aisles.

It is certainly very good to allow people rights to their freedom through their wills, not necessarily being coerced to conform to certain attitudes alien to the cultural beliefs of the nation where such occurred. To Nigerians who witnessed this wedding, that was the best decision Moji had taken in her lifetime as an African-American.

But were it to be in Nigeria that the wedding held, Nigerian police would have arrested the couple for behavior they believe was contrary to Nigerian beliefs, and against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which forbids Same-Sex Marriage that attracts up to 14 years imprisonment upon conviction.