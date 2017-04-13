BREAKING NEWS:

‘I AM Innocent of FRAUD. I Did Not STEAL any Money’-Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, former NNPC Managing Director

…Says: ‘I am SHOCKED my names are mentioned as owner of the FUND’

* ‘I Fully commend the Whistleblower, whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption’

* ‘I Commend, Salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption’

* ‘EFCC will surely know the TRUTH in due course. Nigerians should be weary of conjecture or speculation’

* ‘We inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to Our Client’-Emeka Etiaba & Co, Attorney to Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue

BY ONYEMA EKELECHUKWU/EDITOR, ANTI-GRAFT, ABUJA

FOLLOWING the shocking revelations made by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the recovery of $50million allegedly in the Ikoyi, Lagos home of Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, sacked former managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which led to our reports on this issue, the embattled woman at the center of the storm, has openly denied ownership of these staggering funds.

In a press statement issued by her Attorney, Emeka Etiaba & Co, the letter absolves Esther of any wrongful doing, as it reads: “The attention of Our Client, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has been drawn to the news making round in the News Media to the effect that the large sums of money to wit: $38,000,000.00 (Thirty-Eight Million Dollars),N23,000,000.00 (Twenty-Three Million Naira) and £27,000.00 (Twenty-Seven Thousand Pounds) uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State belong to her.

“By this Press Release, we inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to Our Client.”

The letter details the consternation that greeted Esther when she heard the news like any other Nigerian, “Our Client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption.

“She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets.”

Esther commends the EFCC and strongly believes the truth will prevail, “It is Our Client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation.”

PRESS RELEASE BY THE LAW FIRM OF EMEKA ETIABA SAN, EMEKA ETIABA & CO, ETIABA CHAMBERS

The attention of Our Client, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has been drawn to the news making round in the News Media to the effect that the large sums of money to wit: $38,000,000.00 (Thirty-Eight Million Dollars),N23,000,000.00 (Twenty-Three Million Naira) and £27,000.00 (Twenty-Seven Thousand Pounds) uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State belong to her.

By this Press Release, we inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to Our Client.

Our Client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption.

She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets.

It is Our Client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation.

May we finally implore the News Media to be more circumspect in their publications.

Signed:

Emeka Etiaba SAN, FCArb