BREAKING NEWS:

‘I am Set to Proceed on WORLD MUSIC TOUR to Japan, Canada, Australia, Asia from August 6th’-Nigeria’s Reggae Sensation, KING Wadada, KORA Award winner

…’It’s a Multi-million Naira promotional deal with HPS company Abroad

* ‘Stephanie Otobo tried to Seduce Me in exchange for Music Collaboration’

* ‘The Nigerian born Canadian singer is an Agent of Blackmail, a Liar, a Shameless Prostitute dressing provocatively’

* ‘My evergreen Encounter with Apostle Joshua Suleiman’

HE’S known in some parts of Nigeria on Facebook as ‘Jah Messanger’ for his music consistency of peace, justice, truth and equity. In Africa, larger parts of Nigeria and outside the shores of Africa’s most populous black nation on earth, this multiple-award Nigerian musician is known as ‘King Wadada.’ In this Exclusive Interview with SAMSON SHOAGA, Managing Editor, whose real names are Austin Peter reveals his latest promotional music deal with a Japan based High Sense Promotion (HSP) company that will lead him to perform in major countries of the world, how Stephanie Otobo, a Nigerian born Canada musician tried to seduce, plans to blackmail Apostle Joshua Suleiman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries among others. Enjoy it…

Q: Tell us about the deal you just struck with a huge music promotional company in Japan

A: Nuff respect broda. Yeah, HS promotion are a body that have been looking out for me since, they finally got in touch with my management they are in conjunction with Aibtonia promotion based in Japan, according to them they said they took their time to listen to my music and it is highly spiritual and this is the kind of music and message we need in d world today, they said there are so much wickedness and atrocities, fraud and fake religious even demonic people and some musician with bad messages, they decided to come for me to take me round for a concert, from Japan to Canada Europe and some place in Africa.

Q: How were you located by the Foreign music promotional company in Japan?

A: Must expecially they read more about me fighting for the man of God Apostle Johnson Suleman whom Stephanie Otobo lying against to tanish his image bcos he said they should stop the killing of Christians in Nigeria, this made them to fall in love with me

Q: Have you signed the contract for the World Tour Music Contract?

A: We are soon. We are signing any moment from now

Q: Where and where are you performing and what are the dates?

A: The World music concert takes off 6th of August from Japan at Ruby Room club. They in Nigeria with me now. We have been talking online and phone finally they are here in Nigeria.

Q: Kindly giv us an idea of how much you will be paid. Is it in millions of naira or dollars?

A: I am performing in Japan for High Sense Promotion (HSP) for some millions of Naira in August 6th 2017 at Ruby Room, Shibuya-ku dogenzaka Tokyo Japan. After the Japan concert, then we will sign another contract where I will perform in Australia and Canada.

Q: When are you performing in Australia and Canada?

A: No date has been fixed for the Australia and Canada concert yet but I know that will be by October precisely when Nigeria will be celebrating independence.

Q: So why were you defending Apostle Joshua Suleiman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries against that lady, Stephanie Otobo that made allegation against the ‘Man-of-God’?

A: I decided to defend Apostle Joshua Suleiman because I discovered that people are sponsoring her to lie against that anointed Man-of-God because he said they should stop the killing of Christians in Nigeria. By late last year year, Stephanie Otobo was in Nigeria, she visited my studio. She told me she wants to do a duet with me I charged her the sum of N500,000 (Five hundred thousand Naira). She confessed she did not have such amount of money to pay unless she was through with the deal she had at hand but that she was still afraid to do it.

Then I asked her what kind of deal was that. She explained how some Dons tried to use her to blackmail Apostle Suleman. She said she was afraid to do it and that she needs the money. I warned her not to do it and if she did, I will expose her. Before I knew it, the story was everywhere. She told me if I involved myself, she will deny ever knowing me. She said so many things that I can’t type now. She said these are the kind of deal she likes doing.

Q: How did you meet Stephanie Otobo?

A: Stephanie watched my Kora concert on YouTube. When she arrived Nigeria, she looked for me through one of her friend that knows me, according to her, and when she met with me she said she wants to do a musical colabo with me.

Q: How best can you desdrive her character and personality?

A: She talks to person without respect. She doesn’t have good manner at all, as she is as wayward as a prostitute. Her friend that brought her to me is a striper in a Night Club where I performed in a couple of years back. I don’t even know how they got my phone number. She talks starcastically, always dressing in sexy outfits. She has dubious manners. She even told me she was present during one of my shows in sapele and has a lasting experience.

Q: Do you see her as a truthful person or a liar?

A: She is a bloody liar. She and her friend came to seduce me with her ways so that I will run a free music studio session and do a duet free of charge with her but I was wise (sharp), they later drove out and promised to come back and I never saw her again till now.

Q: Have you ever met Apostle Joshua Suleiman before, during or after the allegation made by Stephanie Otobo?

A: I have performed in several churches where Apostle Johnson Suleman was also invited as a guest then I fall in love with him because of the kind of messages he preached. On three occasions like that, from the way he preached and the kind of message that do come out of his mouth, I see him as a truthful, genuine anointed Man-of-God whom the Lord sent to preach righteousness, liberty and deliverance in to the heart of every one in this sinful and adulterous generation.

The truth is always bitter. This man preach the sermon people don’t want to hear, not what they want, and that is the kind of Man-of-God we need now in this our time. That made me start thinking how to draw near him. I later start hearing different stories, rumors of these and that after he announced the stop-killing massacre of Christians which never happened before now. All these now motivated me to do a song to campaign and shut down the mouth of the critics. The song is titled: TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEIMAN, which I took to his church and he located me in the crowd. I performed the song and he blessed me with prayer then I traveled back to Lagos. That was how I met with him for the first time in my life. He is a good man, since he prayed for me, I have gotten a new deal home and Abroad. He assisted people he knows and the one he didn’t know that cries to him, he helps. Infact from my own observation, he is a good man and truthful man of God.