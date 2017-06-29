BREAKING NEWS:

‘I Have SUED NIGERIA POLICE Force for Parading Me as a CRIMINAL’-Nigeria’s Notorious Kidnapper, Evans

…’We Have obtained a THREE-MONTH Remand Warrant from the Federal High Court, Abuja, renewable on expiration to keep this suspect in Detention,’ says Nigeria Police Force

* ‘We are Investigating Evans’ crime, properties in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa’

BY LOLADE ODULAJA/DEPUTY CRIME EDITOR, ABUJA

EMBATTLED Nigeria’s Arrested Billionaire Kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans has approached a Nigerian Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday, Wednesday, where he filed a motion ex parte alleging that his fundamental human rights had been infringed upon deliberately by the hierarchy of Nigeria Police Force for parading him as a criminal through media trial and already pronounced guilty in the public eye.

Latest report indicate that Evans filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit to compel the police authorities to either charge him to court immediately or unconditionally release him from custody.

Evans (the suspect) argued that he has been detained by the police since June 10, and subjected to media trial and parade without any court order. Joined as the respondents in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos state Command.

According to the applicant, there has been grave constitutional infraction perpetrated by the respondents against him as he ought to have been charged or arraign before the court in accordance with Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Evans’ father, Stephen Onwuamadike, in an affidavit, claimed that he and other family members have been denied access to his son who is still in the custody of the respondents. He also claimed that his solicitor had also been denied access.

However, the police said a three-month remand warrant has been obtained from the Federal High Court, Abuja on the detention of the suspect. Police statement says: “The warrant, which is renewable on expiration, was obtained on June 22 to allow for investigation in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.”

#Additional reports by Channels TV