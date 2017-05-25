BREAKING NEWS:

‘I was born in LAGOS, Returned in 1970 to run Batakoto Club owner of Surulere Night Club, omitted in Lagos@50 Celebration’-Tee Mac Omatshola ISELI, former PMAN President

*Faults why his name was not included in Best 50 Faces of Lagos ceremony

*Wonders the standard used in selection of celebrities

BY SAMUEL AKNPONIVA/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, LAGOS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TEE MAC OMATSHOLA ISELI, a former President of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and millionaire businessman has faulted the yardstick used by Lagos State Government planning committee to select the Best 50 Nigerian celebrities to be used as faces of Lagos State in the coming Lagos@50 celebrations.

Tee Mac, a renowned flutist and multiple award wining musician born by a Nigerian mother in Lagos and Swiss father queried why his rare accomplishments in music and businesses are not taken into consideration by the Lagos@50 planning committee since his works are rare reviews Abroad and celebrated worldwide, including Nigeria. Not forgetting that in 2009, former Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua awarded him Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), one of the highest awards given to top celebrities in the country for his vital role in brokering peace with the Niger Delta militants and fighting for their rehabilitation.

Tee Mac remarks to Lagos@50 committee (unedited): “I was born in Lagos, returned in 1970 to run Batakoto Club Broad Street, owned the Surulere night club 1976- 1983 and have a new multi million Dollar Entertainment Dome in process. If Lagos State thinks it is fair to ignore me because I am not APC, I wish them good luck. Many people have stated that they are surprise that I am not invited to perform in any of the events and my photo is not in the street. As said I wish them good luck! I am self content sitting in my house in Lagos working on a new symphony for 120 instrument and I am fully self content.”

