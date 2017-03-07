BREAKING NEWS:

‘I will Not Leave NIGERIA POLICE DETENTION if I am Granted Bail, KIDNAP Victims will KILL ME’-Evans, Nigeria’s Arrested Notorious Kidnapper

* ‘I Did not Know or Instruct any Lawyer to File Case against Nigerian POLICE’

* BEG NIGERIANS: ‘Please temper JUSTICE with MERCY’

SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S NOTORIOUS BILLIONAIRE, CHUKWUDUMEJE ONWUAMADIKE ARRESTED AND BEING INTERROGATED BY NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE is already singing saying that he will not leave police detention even after being granted bail at the Federal High Court, Lagos for fear of safety as he confessed that he is certain that victims of his kidnap victims would surely aim at his head and kill him wherever they set eyes on him, “if I am released by the police, I would not leave detention because my kidnap victims would kill me. I fear for my LIFE.”

Making this shoking revelation in an interview on Channels Television, Nigeria’s 24 hours News Station on Sunday, this kidnap kingpin known as ‘EVANS’, has dissociated himself from the lawsuit allegedly filed by a Nigerian lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje against the Nigerian Police Force, claiming neither him nor his family members know or had a hand in the lawsuit.

His words: “I have no hand in suits filed against the police to secure my release. I don’t know the lawyer, my family members had no idea of the lawyer or the suit. The lawyer’s action is putting in more, deeper trouble. Let me make it clear again, I did not liaise with any lawyer or any party to file the suit on my behalf. The lawyer’s lawsuits were an attempt by some people to put me in more trouble.”

Begging Nigerians to pardon him, he said: “All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy.”

For the records, Evans had on June 28 filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the federal high court in Lagos asking the court to compel the police to release him.

In the ex parte application with reference number FHC/L/CS/1012/2017, he asked the court to direct the police to either charge him to court immediately or release him from custody unconditionally.

He had subsequently filed another suit against the inspector general of police and three other parties, claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for “illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial”.