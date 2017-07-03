BREAKING NEWS:

Italian Police Busts, Arrest Nigerian Couple for Human Trafficking…Forces Under-age girls into Prostitution

*Seizes their International Traveling Passports

*Compels Victims to Swear Voodoo Oath

*Lives Luxury Lifestyles, Drive Expensive Cars

BY VALERIE KOFI, CRIME WRITER/Reporting from ITALY

THEY ARE NIGERIAN COUPLE. Their names are Michael Uyi Aigieator, 34, and Pamela Aigieator, 27. They live in Cagliari in Italy. They are notoriously known and hailed by few African communities in this surrounding as ‘sharp business-couple’ believed to be very rich. These couple are from Mid-western part of Nigeria, Edo State. Before now, they are seeing as ‘International business couple.’ But just as lies could run for long, yet truth reveals all that are hidden under the darkness, their fake lifestyles, inhuman criminal behaviour, indecent source of livelihood and blood money has been revealed after their arrest by eagle-eyes Italian police.

In a joint operation of police team on Thursday, March 2, Uyi and his wife-in-crime Pamela were arrested and ‘smoked-out’ from their hideout in a nearby restaurant in Cagliari. They were arrested, handcuffed after 2 hours of hide-and seek game.

They were for trafficking Nigerian women to Italy for prostitution. Uyi and Pamela’s properties were confiscated by the Italian Government as proceeds from crime. Their illicit properties include choice buildings in Cagliari and various state-of-the-art automobiles. The couples promised to cooperate with Italian investigators as they were ready to confess.

Their arrest were corroborated by other media reports which claims the couple would subject their victims to voodoo rites after which they were forced into prostitution. Eventually, Italian Police freed the under-age Nigerian girls, who were victims of the couple suspected of people trafficking against their will and aiding illegal immigration aggravated by placing people at risk of their lives in unseaworthy boats. These victims are being assisted for Asylum procession in Italy.

We are following this development and would keep you informed.