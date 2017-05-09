BREAKING NEWS:

KANO State Born NIGERIAN, MOHAMMED MUSTAFA CENGIZ Emerges BEST Graduating Medical Student with Distinction in Russia…Scored perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Kazan Medical University

* Put NIGERIA in Good Light Overseas

* Receives HONOR from Russian Minister of Health and Rector of Institution

*Showed that NIGERIA is blessed with Brilliant and Intelligent People

BY NEWTON CHUKS/SPECIAL EDUCATION REPORTER, RUSSIA

HE IS A NIGERIAN, born in Kano state. MOHAMMED MUSTAFA CENGIZ is seeing as a genius academically in far away Russia at Kazan Medical University where he has topped the class and emerged the best graduating medical student with a perfect CGPA and an outstanding distinction.

Mohammed’s true life story has become viral sensation after he finished from a Russian medical school as the best graduating student. This young man stunned everyone with his outstanding GP of 5.0. Exactly on Monday, June 26, 2017, he graduated from Kazan Medical University in Russia with distinction.

He was awarded honor by the Russian Minister of health and Rector of Kazan Medical University at the occasion. Congratulatory notes ha been coming his way as Nigerians home and abroad are now associating with him and showing their support.

Certainly, this brilliant medical student has put Nigeria in good light again and proven again that Nigeria is filled with millions of knowledgeable, intelligent and talented people.