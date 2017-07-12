ROYAL ORDER:

‘Leave AKILE of DALLAS Alone, NIGERIANS Abroad call him OBA of DALLAS’-HRM Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, Kabiyesi Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Kuta, Chairman Supreme Council of All Owu Obas in Nigeria and in the Diaspora

…Says: ‘There is nothing wrong with him being called Oba of Dallas, America is not a Yoruba land and as such he is free to promote his cultural belief’

* ‘AKILE of Dallas deserves commendation and applaud for the noble job is doing for Yoruba race’

* ‘NO place in Nigerian Constitution or any Dress code of conduct that forbids uplifting one’s culture’

* ‘I Read the young man Interview that No King in Nigeria installed him an Oba, it’s noted and taken as such’

* ‘AKILE of Dallas remain focused, keep the flag flying for Yoruba race, Don’t be Distracted. Bring all Yoruba community in Dallas together’

* ‘I advise everyone that feels bitter about the young man’s Dress code and appellation to sheath sword, quickly join AKILE of Dallas in helping us promote our culture’

* ‘I Am sure NO MONARCH will write or cause a letter to be written to AKILE of Dallas in this regard’

* Raise POSERS: ‘How much Noise have we made on our sons and daughters

walking NAKED in the name of fashion? It’s not in Yoruba culture for our sons to be sagging. It’s not in Yoruba culture for our men to be putting on ear-rings since our dressing is our identity’

HIS ROYAL MONARCH, OBA Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, the Olowu of Kuta and Chairman Supreme Council of All Owu Obas in Nigeria and in the Diaspora is a highly respected King in Nigeria, outstanding for his forthrightness, truth, honesty and fairness on every issues concerning Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the Diaspora. In this Exclusive Interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, American Foreign Bureau Chief with Naija Standard Newspaper, the royal monarch touched on the raging controversy surrounding status of Abimbola Akile Balogun, as ‘AKILE of Dallas, Oba of Dallas,’ son of late Alhaji Balogun Odunuga, immediate past Balogun of Ijebuland, whose mother, Aljaha Basirat Ashabi Balogun, daughter of Omo Oba Fidipote in Ijebu Ode…

Q: What is your position on the alleged mudslinging by some Nigerians here in United States against AKILE of Dallas whom Nigerian community called ‘Oba of DALLAS’ based on his numerous goodness to Nigerians from all walks of life here in America?

Akile of Dallas should be commended for doing Yoruba Race proud in Dallas. He is not an Oba of any particular town or village in Nigeria, but he’s been recognized by his group of friends and admirers in Dallas.

Q: AKILE of Dallas has explained in his earlier interview that no King in Nigeria installed him ‘Oba of DALLAS’ but that the Nigerian people called him ‘Oba of DALLAS ‘, yet some people are still bent on ruining his hard earned reputation. Why do you think these few Nigerians are resolute in trying to bring AKILE of Dallas down?

Yes I read the young man’s interview that no king in Nigeria installed him an Oba, it’s noted and taken as such.

Q: Was it wrong that AKILE OF DALLAS, now called ‘Oba of Dallas’ by the people should no longer be helping Nigerian community facing various challenges?

Absolutely there is nothing wrong with him being called ‘Oba of Dallas’, because America is not a Yoruba land and as such he is free to promote his cultural belief.

Q: Is anything wrong for AKILE OF DALLAS to be promoting Nigerian Yoruba culture positively in the eyes of the Western nations?

Akile of Dallas deserves commendation and applaud for the noble job he is doing to Yoruba race in my own views.

Q: Is there any Nigerian constitution or laws on traditions that forbids Nigerian to popularize the nation’s rich culture Abroad?

No place in our constitution or any dress code of conduct that forbids uplifting ones culture.

Q: Many Nigerians here in United States confessed that jealousy, envy are not far from those few Nigerians trying to knock down ‘AKILE OF DALLAS’…what do you think?

Well I advise everyone that feels bitter about the young man’s dress code and appeletion to sheath their sword and quickly join Akile of Dallas in helping us promote our culture.

Q: Every community in the Diaspora have their people-chosen leaders in every cities, towns worldwide in this 21st century. How can the traditional institutions in Nigeria have people-chosen leaders in every cities and towns Abroad to help them solve their problems, meet their daily challenges?

We have many examples of obas in the Diaspora:

A. Oba of Ireland

B. Oba of Gambia

C. Oba of Ghana

D. Oba of Abuja.

Tell me who installed them Oba from all of us, but the fact is that they are doing pretty well.

Q: How can Nigerian community in the Diaspora unite in one voice to help promote the rich culture of the Yoruba race Overseas thereby rebranding Nigeria?

I appeal to the Nigerian community in Diaspora to unite and foster common goal in the interest of our race.

Q: Finally, what is your word of advise for ‘AKILE OF DALLAS’, few Nigerians allegedly conspiring against ‘Oba of DALLAS’ and Nigerian community worldwide?

Finally my words for the ‘Akile of Dallas’ is to remain focused and keep the flag flying for Yoruba race. Whenever he sees any Yoruba King he should prostrate and pay his homage properly. He should try and unite all Yorubas in Dallas.

Lastly, all my view and options on ‘Akile of Dallas’ are based on some simple fact of happenings around us both home and abroad.

A. How many noise have we made on our sons and daughters walking NAKED in the name of fashion. B. It’s not in Yoruba culture for our sons to be sagging.

It’s not in Yoruba culture for our men to be putting on ear-rings. Our dressing is our identity.

Akile should ignore any further distractions and keep the good work he is doing. I am sure no (Nigerian) monach will write or cause a letter to be written to him (Akile of Dallas) in this regard, because we all have many relevant issues to address in our various kingdom.