Masked Gunmen invade Nigeria’s Federal capital territory, kill Aso Rock’s assistant director, LAETITIA NAANKANG DAGAN inside own Apartment…trailed from Presidential Villa, Abuja to home, murdered within 3 hours

*’She ( Laetitia) was beaten, hand-tied and strangulated to death against her wish’-INVESTIGATION

* “The Police are now working round the clock to fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course”- Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, State House statement

CONFUSION, FEAR, APPREHENSION PRESENTLY PERVADING NIGERIA IS A CONFIRMATION OF LAWLESSNESS AND INSECURITY THAT AFRICA’S MOST POPULOUS NATION IS UNDERGOING. The latest victim is LAETITIA NAANKANG DAGAN, a woman with a n eye for the future. She ( Laetitia) was allegedly beaten, hand-tied and strangulated to death against her wish.

Sources tell Naija Standard newspaper that an Assistant Director attached to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants. Dagan was said to have been killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, on Monday evening shortly after she returned from work.

She was said to have left her office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, about 8 pm while the incident reportedly happened about 11 pm. Another source said the deceased was subdued, overpowered by masked gunmen as she entered her home, hands-tied, beaten, and strangulated to death against her wish.

A State House statement confirmed the development, quoting the Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, as mourning the deceased. Arabi was further quoted as telling her parents during a condolence visit that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”