BREAKING NEWS: ‘Medical Doctors Diagonized me Suffering from ABDOMINAL CANCER and HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE’-Evans, Nigeria’s Arrested Billionaire Kidnapper confess …Says ‘I’m Always on Medication’ *WARNS OTHER KIDNAPPERS: ‘Leave Crime, it does not pay’ *Hails Nigerian Police for crack Investigation, Blames his Father for ruining his LIFE’ BY KELECHI OCHUKO/DEPUTY BUSINESS EDITOR, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S MOST NOTORIOUS AND BILLIONAIRE KIDNAPPER, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, alias ‘Evans’ has made some confessions while under interrogation by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), stating that he is suffering from Cancer and High Blood Pressures even before his arrest as he had been on continuous medication. He had said “I am suffering from abdominal cancer and I am always on drug.”

Evans was able to take detectives and officer of NPF to three major hideouts, which are buildings in Lagos, where he hides his kidnap victims, outside other two camps in the former economic center of Nigeria. He revealed that he rented some of his kidnapping hideouts in the sum of N750,000 to 1million Naira a year.

He expressed regret removing his camp from Jakande Estate as the place is a good location. This 36-year-old father of five told the police that the place he kept captives at Green street, Jakande estate, was good for business.

Evans singing like a bird under police investigation, earlier led operatives to two houses (Dens) in Ejigbo and Igando areas in Lagos state, where he kept some of his victims for months.

His confession: “I only have three camps; one in Igando, another in Jakande and one in Gowon Estate. The one in Jakande, I rented it for N750,000 a year, that was in 2010. For the Igando house, I rented it for N1 million. I don’t go to the camps because I have my boys on the ground. They give me information on a daily basis. Jakande was the place where I kept Udoji, a businessman. Five others were also kept there and I collected millions from them. I collected $1 million from Udoji. Emesbose paid $300,000 while another person I can’t remember, paid $250,000.

“I kept just two victims in Igando: Chief Umeh and Chief Donatus Duru who, escaped from the house. We collected 23 million euros from the family. Actually, we were demanding for 300 million euros. We were expecting the balance but since the family did not bring it, I told my boys to release him, but they kept holding him. I was sad when my boys called that Duru escaped from our camp.

“Jakande was a good location for business, but I had to leave that place as soon as I noticed that people were becoming suspicious. I moved to Igando after Jakande. If I had known, I would have been using the place. See what has happened to me at Igando.”

Evans warn other kidnappers: “Please see what has happened to me. Steer clear from crime, it does not pay. I have learnt my lessons in life. If I have a second chance, I will never ever make this blunder again.”