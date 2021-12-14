BREAKING News:

Middle East’s Most Powerful Woman of Sleaze, SHEIKA MOZAH BINT NASSER looting QATAR’S institution for billions of U.S. Dollars, secretly installs family members into choice Government Boards–Al Thani Human Rights Council of the Ruling Family in Qatar alleges

…Slam United Nations for Corrupt compromise, world body looks away for 26 years after several complaints, expect action in 10 days

*Demand appointment of international panel of advocates to reassess the relationship between the United Nations and the State of Qatar

*Fictitious fraudulent programs include 9/9 September, Qatar Foundation, Education Above All; Silatech, UN provides Arab Queen ‘Special Immunity’ status against arrest

*Launders Qatar’s fund in Europe and United States, use ill-gotten wealth to finance purchase of assets registered in Sheikha Mozah’s name, her children, close relatives, and several “companies” registered in Bahamas, Malta, Luxembourg, Singapore, US, other proxies

* BY AHMED MOHAMMED/ANTI-CORRUPTION EDITOR, Middle East & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

IN THE WHOLE OF MIDDLE EAST, THIS EMPRESS, an Empress, an ex-Emir of State of Qatar, SHEIKA MOZAH BINT NASSER AL MISSNED, live life of opulence as a ‘Queen’, which no one dares engage in argument of any kind. Her life revolves round power, wealth and prestige in the Arab country of Qatar. She is feared by everyone in public position of power. Many who have related with her lately says Sheika believes she is full of immense power, as such she has become ‘the untouchable’ in Arab. In a letter obtained by editors of Naija Standard newspapers, sent in by Al Thani Rights Council of the Ruling Family in Qatar, detailing facts are revealed of how this royal Queen of Sleaze ‘sold’ various institutions in the Arab nation to herself and family members under various guise.

In similar letter addressed to Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations today Monday, the Al Thani Rights Council of the Ruling Family in Qatar at UN PLAZA, DC-1, under the subject: Request for immediate investigation on “influenced favoritism” by Qatar over the United Nations (Letter Before Action), it alleged “as we have strived in the past to bring to your attention several human rights violations that are being committed in the State of Qatar, such violations that are being imposed by selective corrupted officials in control over the State, whereby yourself as the appointed Secretary General of the United Nations, have not taken the necessary actions to prevent such imposed injustice or to the least refrain from supporting the individuals that are the core influencers of such injustice and human rights violations.

The letter reads: “These human rights violations and injustice have been imposed by Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al Missned and her apprentice Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri. In our letter to you today, we shall only reflect mostly on the violations pertaining to Sheikha Mozah, although the same has been reflected through Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, who is well known worldwide for his corruption, money laundering and terrorism financing, nevertheless, he has always obtained and currently obtains support from the United Nations on their fictitious programs such as ACEAWARD, ROLACC, IAACA and many others, programs initiated to infiltrate the countries they are targeting and use their coverage of being an entity sponsored by the United Nations to obtain legitimacy.

“Although Qatar has not applied any effective reforms to assure that they prevent corruption, money laundering or even support for terrorism, as for the past 6 months alone, Qatar’s Finance Minister was detained for his corruption, Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri and the current state officials proven to have laundered funds out of Qatar and foremost evidence from the US Treasury on ongoing finance from Qatar to terrorism, that is aside from the fact that till date, Qatar’s authorities are shielding and harboring several terrorists and extremists in the country. That part would require an entire document to outline the visual contradiction of how the United Nations are supporting and sponsoring programs for individuals to distribute awards all around the world, when these individuals have not even surpassed the level of justice of a third world country.”

Faulting United Nations:

Contradicting the position of the United Nations sleaze in relations with Sheikha Mozah and her several entities, the document detailed that the entire plan by the Queen are well designed, established, and financed for an ulterior motive, yet again supported and sponsored by the United Nations.

“Sheikha Mozah has established till date these following entities that have been unfortunately recognized, supported, and sponsored by the United Nations. For clarification purposes, when we refer to sponsored it is indicating the opposite, whereby these corrupted officials paying hefty sums of “donations” to the United Nations in return for “sponsoring” their program with the United Nations credentials.

The following fictitious programs are 9/9 September, Qatar Foundation; Education Above All and Silatech. 9/9 represent the date of September 9, 2020, which will mark the first instance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack with UNICEF and UNESCO facilitating the annual observance of the Day in close collaboration with its partners within and outside of the UN system. Working on the frontlines in conflict-affected countries, the UN entities have long assisted in strengthening Member States’ capacities to provide access to quality educational opportunities for all in times of crisis.

“This first program to be adopted by Sheikha Mozah is a direct mockery to the world and by exploiting the United Nations reputation in doing so is yet another hypocritical move by all involved. First of all, the “9/9” conceptual idea was created to impose a haze over the international memorial day of the “9/11”, which is the September 11 chaos that hit the US and the world, a chaos that was proven to be masterminded by Ali Saleh Al Marri, who conveniently enough happens to be the cousin of Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, who manipulated the law in Qatar to impose injustice on American couples that were detained in Qatar to be exchanged with Ali Saleh Al Marri. Such date has been chosen to reflect in the minds of the world’s communities, 2 days before the memorial date of September 11, placing Qatar’s corrupted authorities as advocates of protecting children education, whereas they are known to be the same individuals who are instigating these wars all around the globe, creating a surge of refugees flocking all around the world.

“The remaining organizations such as Qatar Foundation, Education Above All and Silatech, are platforms initiated to extract funds from the State of Qatar under the pretense of financing educational programs all around the world, which unfortunately are mostly acknowledged by the United Nations. Such platforms that have been exploited by Sheikha Mozah to extract billions of US Dollars abroad, filtrating these funds into foreign countries such as Europe and United States, using these funds to finance the purchase of several assets registered in Sheikha Mozah’s name, her children, her close relatives, and several “companies” registered in Bahamas, Malta, Luxembourg, Singapore, US and many other proxies used to hide their involvement in these assets.

On the extent of the Queen’s looting, it reads: “Sheikha Mozah has exploited these platforms to additionally collect several donations from all parts of the world, initiating a collection point from the state’s national airline, whereby Qatar Airways was their prime promoters, and such process would allow them to embed funds from unknown sources to be included in the list of donations received by these programs, facilitating yet another process of embezzlement and money laundering.

“These ‘Educational Organizations’ had further objectives, such that have impacted several countries around the world, devious objectives that were masked behind these organizations, whereas under the surfaces, these entities are radicalizing children that have been impacted by wars that Sheikha Mozah herself initiated and financed. Further objectives relate to the ease of mobilizing financing for extremists and terrorists, whereby these ‘Educational Organizations’ are engaging ‘Fictitious Contracts’ of rehabilitating or building of schools, paying off wages of teachers and educational supplies, all these expenses are a perfect camouflage used to expedite the financing to these terrorists all around the world, and best of all, supported by the United Nations, providing Sheikha Mozah with ‘Special Immunity’ to move freely in those countries.

“Sheikha Mozah is an individual who has imposed several injustices within her own country, against her own citizens, before she propagated her venomous acts all around the world. Starting with instigating her husband, the former Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani to overthrow his father and by enforcing her son the current Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. She is an individual who has inflicted several human rights violations just to obtain and maintain herself a position as one of the most influential women in the world, whereas she has achieved that in a different context, whereby she has attained a position of being the ‘Tyranness’ ever to be recorded in history. An Individual that has exploited lives of men, women, and children to maintain her standing and rejected the uprise of anyone else, even the wives of the current Emir, she has enforced herself as the First Lady of the State, although her husband isn’t Emir of the State.

“A vindictive persona that has targeted the members of the Ruling family of Al Thani in Qatar and threatened the life of anyone who supports them, as she has done with the Al Ghuffran tribe, stripping over 6000 of these countrymen and their families from their citizenships and leaving their remaining family relations in Qatar leaving in slumps and preventing them the access the minimal educational and healthcare.

“The United Nations has witnessed these thousands of statements and complaints filed over the past 26 years, with no reflective actions against Sheikha Mozah or the corrupted state officials, allowing these tyrants to roam freely, imposing human rights violations in Qatar and all around the world, holding in their hand the weapons and finances that enables them to induce chaos all around the world and at the same time allowing them to wave up high the United Nations flag given to them to exploit.”

This document shed further lights on how she lavished Qatar’s resources, “Sheikha Mozah has been portrayed as the ‘Unacceptable Face of Qatar’, which is a true reflection of her personality and actions, a dictator and oppressor, using the state’s wealth to advance her personal agenda, and no matter how much she expensed on changing her appearance, by acquiring the most famous brands in the world, by wearing the most notable attires, she was not able to change her true appearance, which is a narcissists that believes that she has the sense of entitlement and requires constant attention and excessive admiration. Expect from the world’s communities to recognized her as a superior even though she has not achieved anything in her lifetime, other than just violating human rights, exploiting lives, and imposing injustices. All her claims of advocating the children’s rights not genuine, as she has not been able to maintain such rights in her own country before she can even advocate such rights elsewhere.

“In Qatar, education was provided for free for all citizens before Sheikha Mozah instigated her husband to overthrow his father. After her control over the State, she was able to monopolize the educational and healthcare sector to become her personal entities, whereby she has expensed billions of US Dollars in educational cities such as Qatar Foundation and others. Billions of US Dollars that has not reflected on the level quality and service in Qatar, costing the state 500% more than similar projects anywhere around the world, leaving a puzzled piece as to where the funds actual ended up and with whom. Qatar’s current educational system is considered as one of the most expensive educational systems in the world, preventing over 80% of the foreign residents to be able to access affordable education and almost 50% of the nationals to be able to afford such costs. Resulting in several thousands of families not able to send their children to school and with no access to education.

“Surprisingly, the United Nations has published an official report by the “Human Rights Council Forty-fourth session 15 June–3 July 2020”, whereby it clearly indicated all these shortcomings, and that the education in Qatar is not to the level comparable to the world and such system in Qatar is not even in compliance to the minimum human rights obligations that are to be adopted by any country’s leadership around the world. (https://undocs.org/pdf?symbol=en/A/HRC/44/39/Add.1)

“Whereby in the said report, the Special Rapporteur recommends advice to the State’s authorities which clearly indicated that the level of education system in Qatar has not reached a matured level. In the report the Special Rapporteur required from the Government to increase its support for the establishment of community schools, including for those communities that do not yet operate such schools and provide more places be made available in public schools for those wishing to attend.

“The Special Rapporteur underlined in this regard principles 2 and 3 of the Abidjan Principles on the definition of the public sector of education. Adequate funding of the public sector always remains the priority. Taking note of the educational voucher programme, the Special Rapporteur draws the attention of the Government to the substantive and procedural requirements set out in principles 64 to 74 of the Abidjan Principles regarding the funding of private educational institutions, whether direct or indirect. Stressing on the government to ensure that migrant workers on low wages have access to literacy and vocational training programmes during working hours, not only to increase their competencies relevant to their current posts, but also as part of a mobility and upskilling scheme.

“One major concern that was also indicated by the Special Rapporteur is that education is not free of charge for a high proportion of children residing in Qatar , particularly non-Qatari children, in contravention of international human rights law. Astonishingly, several other reports have been published worldwide, from the United Nations and several other human rights advocating bodies, whereby many indicated the shortcomings that are present in the State of Qatar, such as:

Limitation or restrictions of education for children (https://undocs.org/pdf?symbol=en/A/HRC/44/39/Add.1) Limitation or restrictions of education for migrants (https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2016/apr/13/qatar-families-only-zones-entrench-segregation-of-migrant-workers) Limitation or restrictions of healthcare (https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/08/24/human-rights-watch-submission-committee-economic-social-and-cultural-rights-qatar) Harboring of terrorists (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-40246734) Financing of terrorists (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-115hhrg26427/html/CHRG-115hhrg26427.htm) Imposing human rights violations on migrants (https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/06/qatar-migrant-workers-unpaid-for-months-fifa-world-cup-stadium/) Slavery and human trafficking (https://www.state.gov/reports/2020-trafficking-in-persons-report/qatar/) Torture, detention, execution of innocent lives (https://www.ohchr.org/en/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=25296&LangID=E) Radicalizing extremism around the world (https://icsr.info/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/ICSR-Report-The-Islamic-Movement-in-Britain.pdf) Racism and Racial Discrimination (https://www.ohchr.org/en/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=25374&LangID=E) Unlawful coups on the state’s authorities (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/emir-of-qatar-deposed-by-his-son-1588698.html) Manipulating the Laws and imposing pressure on Judges and Lawyers in the State (https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/797647?ln=en) Arbitrary arrest and Injustice (https://www.ohchr.org/en/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=25296&LangID=E)

“And many more shortcomings and violations are being committed by these corrupted State officials by the day, enforcing their ways and imposing injustice on nationals, residents, migrants, and other citizens around the world. A group of conspiring corrupt state officials led by Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al Missned, who for so long has portrayed herself as the modern face of the Gulf, whereas the truth face underlying beneath that façade is the most immoral, unethical, dishonest, fraudulent, and distorted appearance that should have been unveiled to the world long ago. A Façade she has established for herself by expensing billions of US Dollars from State’s wealth and resources, in the directive of distorting the true underlying intentions from the world.”

United Nations complicit:

The document stated that United Nations is compromised, “we pose a serious question to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. How has Sheikha Mozah and her apprentice Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri ever able to obtain so much acknowledgement and credentials from the United Nations for so long? Whereas they are clearly and evidently recognized worldwide and through several UN reports of being individuals that corrupted the State of Qatar and have not yet implemented proper reform within their own country. Then why has the United Nations provided and facilitated for these corrupt individuals a platform whereby they claim to be advocates of such reforms and claim that they can educate the world on how to overcome these shortcomings, when they have not been able to overcome any of the above lists of human rights violations.

“Whereby, we stress on the necessity of appointing an international panel of advocates to reassess the relationship between the United Nations and the State of Qatar and in specific in relations to the acknowledgement provided by the United Nations towards Sheikha Mozah, her entities, organizations, charities and Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri.”

Issuing final warning to United Nations:

“You are kindly requested to respond within 10 days from obtaining this ‘Letter before Action’, and failure to respond to a letter before action will result in the next step of recovery. Although the laws define Immunity to a certain extent, it should be noted that immunity “does not mean the U.N. can ignore all claims of wrongdoing,” added Al Thani Human Rights Council of the Ruling Family in Qatar.

