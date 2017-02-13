BREAKING NEWS: ‘My Discussion with United States President, Donald Trump Fruitful’ -Nigeria’s President,Muhammadu Buhari speaks from London * ‘We identified better ways to Improve Cooperation, Combat Terrorism’ * ‘Commended to keep up our anti-Graft war, efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls’ * ‘American Govt assured Nigeria of assistance for Military Weapons to flush out Boko Haram’

‘My Discussion with United States President, Donald Trump Fruitful’ -Nigeria’s President,Muhammadu Buhari speaks from London

* ‘We identified better ways to Improve Cooperation, Combat Terrorism’

* ‘Commended to keep up our anti-Graft war, efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls’

* ‘American Govt assured Nigeria of assistance for Military Weapons to flush out Boko Haram’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/UNITED STATES BUREAU CHIEF & KUNLE OLAYIWOLA/LONDON CORRESPONDENT

AFRICA’S most populous black nation, Nigeria will soon enjoy a huge sigh of relief from the constant terrorist attacks from Boko Haram, particularly in the North-East part of the country, as 45th President of United States, Donald Trump assured Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari of American government full readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

During a telephone call made this afternoon from London by Buhari, he spoke extensively with President Trump in a cordial manner, such that the two leaders agreed on ways to explore in improving cooperation in the onslaught against Boko Haram through provision of necessary equipment.

Confirming this narrative in a press statement, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) explained that “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.

The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

“The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.”

Meanwhile, President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date which will be made known to the press.

PRESS STATEMENT FROM NIGERIA’S PRESIDENCY

BUHARI SPEAKS TO TRUMP ON TELEPHONE

President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump on telephone at the request of the American President.

The conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.



President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.



FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 13, 2017.