BREAKING NEWS:

‘My Untold Encounter with FELA ANIKULAPO KUTI’-Oghene Kologbo, Nigerian born European Most Famous Afrobeat Musician

…’Abami Eda informed me that Afrobeat Music is the Weapon of Life’

*’FELA Transformed my LIFE for Good, I Played in his last concert in Berlin 1978′

* Why he was my African Varsity in Kalakuta Republic

*States: ‘Tony Allen is my godfather’

*PLUS How he played Base guitar for Egypt ’70 for decades

OGHENE KOLOGBO is known all over Europe as a well respected Afrobeat musician who is devoted to the art of African rhythm, drums and messages reminiscent of Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, obviously his hero. From London to major cities in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Sweden and other European countries, Kologbo is a familiar name in most households. He occupies front pages of mainstream media publications in Europe due to the professionalism in his craftmanship. He Studied at Université Paris 3 – Sorbonne Nouvelle and had featured in Fela’s albums including hits like: ‘Zombie, Yellow Fever, VIP, Perambulator, Expensive Shit, Alagbon Close, among others. In this EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW, Kologbo leader of Parvis de saint Gilles Oghene Colombo and Africa Squad band bares his mind to GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, Foreign Bureau Chief, United States regarding his music tutelage under Fela Kuti, accomplishments and thoughts on Nigeria Music Industry.

Q: What lesson did you learn from Fela Anikulapo Kuti, since you are one of his long Base Guitarists in the then Egypt ’70?

I just want to keep on the messages of what Fela Anikulakpo Kuti told me, which was: ‘Afrobeat music is the weapon of life to say something in this life’, as in pass message across to the world.

Q: How did you meet Fela?

I met Fela (Abami Eda) in 1970 in Ghana after the Biafra War. He was in there to play in Ghana Kumasi Cultural Center then, Tony Allen (another Fela’s band member) came to visit my father Joe King Kologbo. By divine arrangement, my mother cooked some Nigerian food and Tony took the prepared food to the hotel where Fela tasted it. Immediately after, Fela sent a message to Tony that he wants same food again. That was my lucky day because when I took the food to the hotel where he lodged, he enjoyed the food. That was my first passport and visa to Fela Anikulakpo Kuti encounter face-to-face.

Q: How did you become a musician under Fela?

I will just say Fela was my African University in Fela’s house since I was his house boy then and later became a musician under him. Special thanks to Tony who gave me the opportunity to be a musician in the African 70 band. I give thanks to Tony, my god father.

Q: How about the Jazz blues funk in your Afrobeat music?

Don’t you know all those musicians like Orlando Julius, Shegun Bocknor, Johny Hansrup, King Sunny Ade and more? Even from all West African nations, we hear Jazz blues funk as an afrobeat rhythm being a Yoruba language historical fact. You check it out by yourself.

Q: How did you relocate to Europe playing Afrobeat?

From day one, I was very happy to come over to Berlin in Germany after Kalakuta Republic was burnt down in Nigeria. Thereafter marked the first show of Kalakuta in Germany. Berliner Jazz tag was also the last concert of Fela Anikulakpo Kuti and the the african 70 band, whereby 11 of us did not go back to Nigeria in 1978 till now just like yesterday.

Q: How is your brand of Afrobeat acceptance in Europe?

I keep playing and sharing afrobeat music with original messages. Fela did support the awareness of the truth and spread the messages worldwide.

Q: Like Fela, do you smoke Marijuana?

I am a European, even though I was born in Nigeria. Always we travel to Amsterdam or Holland as a whole band. We smoke and get receipts too. The police would not arrest anyone and the smoke (weed) is good for depression, good to lower hypertension and more so for me that is justice in my country (Europe).

Q: Tell us about your latest album that is making wave on Europe broadcast media

I have been waiting for so long for this new album, precisely from 2009 till now (2017). This hot album is coming out soon just order yours by the paris djs bandcamp.

Q: What do you think is the problem in Nigeria’s Music Association?

We all know that PMAN represents Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria. I have been a member of PMAN. May be I need to show them how to effectively run a music association for Nigeria, since for now PMAN is not as it is supposed to be. Yoh yoh song needs to go back to the original African music because i won’t. They should know that Africa is the central point of attraction of all music across the world, be it North (N) to South (S) and from East (E) to West (W). It is all the same AFRICAN music flavor they all play.