* Quotes: “I am OK and alive. I received since last night countless phone calls from the press and my business partners all over the world because of a blogger putting a story out that I died in a car accident in Benin, because of the many calls still coming in I have to go to the internet to state that the story is wrong. Thank you for your love and concern but I shall live another 30 years by the grace of God. story came from http://TheNewsGuru.com/”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FORMER PRESIDENT OF Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN and millionaire businessman, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has come out in a full statement to disclaim an unfounded news story published by ‘TheNewsGuru’ a reportedly unknown blog believed to have deliberately been published purposely to allegedly ruin the image and business enterprises of the multiple, award-wining renowned flutist.

According to Iseli, his business partners from all over the world, family members and friends were worried by the fake news. To ascertain that Iseli is alive, phone calls were put across to his cellphone lines severally in hours.

His words: “I am OK and alive. I received since last night countless phone calls from the press and my business partners all over the world because of a blogger putting a story out that I died in a car accident in Benin.Because of the many calls still coming in I have to go to the internet to state that the story is wrong. Thank you for your love and concern but I shall live another 30 years by the grace of God. story came from http://TheNewsGuru.com/”

Our correspondent investigation showed that the unknown blog deliberately published this story also to attract more ‘likes’ to its website. We have discovered that the story is truly FAKE.

We wish the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE should put machinery in place to track, expose, censure fake news in Nigeria which has ruined many homes, break spouses apart. There is need that these media association set a standard to separate FAKE NEWS from Genuine News.