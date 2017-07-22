BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIAN 18 Year old Chemical Engineering Genius in America, NKECHINYERE CHIDI-OGBOLU eyes PhD Degree @ University of California Davis…Still Youngest graduand in Howard University

*Finished High school early at 14, skipped 5th grade and attended an accelerated High school

*Plans to study Biomedical Engineering with a focus on creating and discovering new medicines

* Her Words: “I have always been interested in the medical field. I want to have a broader scale of impact than in treating patients one-on-one”

* “We are delighted to welcome Nkechinyere into the graduate education community at UC Davis-Prasant Mohapatra, UC Davis vice provost of graduate education, and dean of graduate studies”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

WHEREAS ACROSS AFRICA, people in her age are still in High Schools still attending classes, but Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu, a Nigerian born academic gift has made Nigeria proud in United States as she graduated in Chemical Engineering at Howard University-making her the youngest person to graduate from Howard this year and one of the youngest in Howard’s history. Now, Chidi-Ogbolu sets her eyes at University of California Davis where she plans to attend her PhD degree in Biomedical Engineering with a focus on creating and discovering new medicines.

But that’s not all for Chidi-Ogbolu, as she seriously plan to come tops in her class. She’s now preparing to start a Ph.D. program at the University of California-Davis after the summer ends, where she will be studying Biomedical Engineering with a focus on creating and discovering new medicines.

Chidi-Ogbolu reportedly said: “I have always been interested in the medical field. But I want to have a broader scale of impact than in treating patients one-on-one.”

This Nigerian revealed she is always been the youngest person in her classes, that why most students from Nigeria graduate high school at the age of 16, Chidi-Ogbolu finished high school particularly early, at 14, since she skipped 5th grade and attended an accelerated high school.

She left Nigeria after her High School high school for America, enrolled full-time at Howard University, a historically black university and her first-choice school.

Her words: “I thought I would be more comfortable at the age going to a school with more people that looked like me and therefore I could more easily relate to. Plus, they gave me a full scholarship, so that definitely helped.”

True, leaving her parents in Nigeria was difficult, but Chidi-Ogbolu was not alone. Many of her extended family members live in America, including an aunt who lived not far from her house and other family members in Texas and Alabama.

Chidi-Ogbolu traced her success to God and family support, “I spoke to my mom almost every day on the phone — for over an hour almost every time. My dad and I talked really often too. I spent most holidays with my aunts in America. She explains: “Talking to them definitely helped sometimes when things were overwhelming. My support system was a very big part of why I was able to stay very grounded during the whole journey.”

Going by her parents’ blessing, Chidi-Ogbolu spent the summer after her junior year researching African weather patterns with Professor Paul Ullrich at UC-Davis. “While I was there, I decided that grad school was what I wanted to do.”

She started working on her graduate school applications during her senior year. “I can’t say it was stress-free,” she jokes. Her hard work paid off on February 7, when she received her acceptance letter from UC-Davis. It was definitely a wonderful moment.”

Prasant Mohapatra, UC Davis vice provost of graduate education, and dean of graduate studies, had this to say about Chidi-Ogbolu: “We are delighted to welcome Nkechinyere into the graduate education community at UC Davis. We hope to provide a dynamic educational experience that will deepen and expand her passion for advancing the field of biomedical engineering, and we are truly impressed by her future plans to help people worldwide through scientific research and innovation.”

For this intelligent Nigerian this summer, she’s taking an advanced biology class at a local community college to prepare for her doctoral program. She’s also working on a book, provisionally titled Tales of an Uber Minor in College.

In her spare time, she unwinds by saying: “I love watching movies and series, especially Korean ones, and I like to sing and do karaoke.”

Chidi-Ogbolu offers credible advise for teens in her age: “Don’t limit yourself because you think you can’t do it or because no one you know had done it,” she advises. “You can always be the exception to the rule and end up being exceptional.”

#Additional Reports by USAToday