NIGERIAN, 25 years old lady in Cyprus, IFEOMA CHINENYE ONUIKE Graduates FIRST CLASS in ENGLISH Common LAW at Girne American University

*Becomes BEST Graduating Student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.99/4.00 after all her courses from her first through her fourth year

*Anambra state born lady earlier studied Business Management in University of Nigeria Nsukka and graduated in 2012

BY LUARETTA IKEMBA/REPORTER, CYPRUS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, USA

IN NORTH CYPRUS, she is a familiar face among the majority of African community being that she is seeing as a genius for her high level of intelligence.

Ifeoma Chinenye Onuike, a 25 year old born in Ukwulu in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state, has further made Nigeria proud in Cyprus, as she emerged best graduating student in Girne American University where she studied English Common Law with a cumulative grade point average of 3.99/4.00 after all her courses from her first through her fourth year.

Onuike beams with smiles as she received her certificate from the university authority for her outstanding success. Almost all the students from other nationalities in same university with Onuike also respect her academic brilliance and acumen for her rich knowledge in education.

For the records, after her several attempts to gain admission to study Law in different Nigerian universities, she got admitted eventually into the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu state where she studied Business Management and graduated in 2012. Subsequently, when the opportunity came to go to North Cyprus to study English common law, it was like starting all over from the beginning.

Onuike had her early education in Infant Jesus Nursery and Primary School Kubwa, Freedom Academy Nursery and Primary school Kubwa and L.E.A. Primary School Kubwa, all in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. Her secondary education was at Government Secondary School Kubwa Abuja, Government Secondary School Nakere, Nassarawa state.