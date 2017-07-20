BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIAN, 27 Years old GODWIN BENSON Wins British Engineering AWARD…Develops TUTERIA App that links qualified tutors to students in their area to their budget

* Beat 16 participants to clinch £25,000 ($32,000) prize money

* “It is something that solves the problem of access to quality, personalised learning and helps people earn income from sharing their knowledge”-Benson

* The said that Tuteria could change the lives of people eager to learn:

“We’re proud to have him as our third Africa Prize winner, and we trust Tuteria will go on to change the lives of millions of people who are eager to learn and develop new skills”-Malcolm Brinded, head judge of competition

BY TOLA OYENUGA/TECHNOLOGY REPORTER, LONDON

HARDWORKING NIGERIAN TECHNOLOGY expert, Godwin Benson has made Nigeria proud in Queen’s enclave, United Kingdom (UK) after he developed a unique tutoring application called ‘TUTERIA’, a platform that links qualified tutors to students in their area and within their budget. His creative design beats other 16 top finalists across the world. Benson was handed a cheque of £25,000 ($32,000) prize money for being the third Africa Prize winner.

UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering commiittee unanimously agreed this 27 year old Nigerian is most qualified for this prestigious engineering award. Godwin developed the platform based on the experiences he has had as a tutor.

The engineering innovation award was launched in 2014 and rewards innovators in sub-Saharan Africa.

Other entries in the competition included a system that reduces the amount of energy used to heat water, an app that controls water consumption and a smart jacket to identity pneumonia.

The group received coaching on preparing business plans and communication ahead of their final presentation on Tuesday in front of a live audience in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The head judge of the competition Malcolm Brinded said that Tuteria could change the lives of people eager to learn. His words: “We’re proud to have him as our third Africa Prize winner, and we trust Tuteria will go on to change the lives of millions of people who are eager to learn and develop new skills.”

Elated Benson said he always knew he had a great project on hand that could rebrand Nigeria worldwide, “It is something that solves the problem of access to quality, personalised learning and helps people earn income from sharing their knowledge. I am happy I am a Nigerian.”

On how Tuteria works, Benson explained: “The app has a ratings system, and allows students to book lessons using an upfront online payment system. Tutors are then paid once the lessons have been confirmed, and Tuteria takes 15 to 30% commission for each paid lesson. Tutors cover a range of academic subjects.”

On how he wants to use the funds, Benson plans to use the prize money to widen Tuteria’s offering “even beyond Nigeria,” to include online classes and video courses as well.