*PLUS Plans to Generate Electricity Supply for Nigeria

BY PUNNEL YVONNE/STAFF WRITER, PRETORIA

A NIGERIAN Yoruba native, OPEYEMI ODUTEMOWO has brought glory to Africa’s most populous black nation on earth, as at the age of 29 years, she has earned a PhD degree in Nuclear Physics, having earlier had a Masters degree in Physics and Bachelors degree in Applied Physics.

Going by our investigation, Odutemowo, a highly intelligent Nigerian lady

bagged a Ph.D degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

For the records, Opeyemi after her BSc program in Applied Physics proceeded to the University of Pretoria for her masters program and there she continued her studies in physics.

She effectively had her Msc dissertation focused on the modification of glassy carbon under stronitium implantation, while her Ph.D thesis investigated the effects of fission product bombardment on glassy carbon, as Opeyemi aims to provide soultions that will help generate cleaner and safer electricity in Africa, especially Nigeria.

For growing up in Nigeria without stable electricity in Nigeria, Opeyemi felt the need to do something about it, hence, her passion for physics, “The study is about finding a way to store nuclear waste generated from nuclear power plants. I hope that with studies like this, Nigeria will be willing to add nuclear as one of our ways of generating power. No country needs it like we do.”

On how many years it would take for Nigeria to have a stable power supply if it invests in nuclear power, Opeyemi said: “It depends largely on politics/ logistics. About five years I guess.”