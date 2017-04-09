BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian-American, OLUMUYIWA JOSEPH ADEWALE alias JOE D’WHALE, Computer Guru turns Musician Rocks American Music Industry in GOD’S Praise…’Totally YOURS’ Album Rules TEXAS Radio Airwaves

* Pentecostal Churches in North America engage him in Concert, Celebration

*Evergreen Experience in RCCG House on the Rock Texas

* How American Fuji exponent, Mike Abdul spiced up album

*Recalls: ‘I had personal Encounter with the LORD Jesus Christ under Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Ministration’-Joe

* Crew: B/Vocal: Bimbola Adebiyi, Ben Egenyi, Lolade Abe, Kemi Ajayi, Joel Uju and Myisha Tate; Guitar Electric/Acoustic: Laja Gbadegesin and Segun Ojo, Bass Guitar: Femi Ajayi and Jerry Palmer; Keyboard/Drums: Tosin Paul, Talking Drums: Taiwo; Saxophone: Segun Atoyebi

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE CHERISHES GOD AND LOVES HIM so passionately. Right from his childhood, at a tender age, this Nigerian born Naturalized American Olumuyiwa Joseph Adewale, a highly intelligent Computer information technology professional famously known in the entertainment circle as ‘Joe D’Whale’ in the whole of North America for christian music concerts, worship and festivals especially among the African-American communities is mostly sough-after for performance.

Joe’s latest music album titled: ‘Totally Yours’, a reflection of God’s omnipotence and sovereignty in his life, career and family has been enjoying rare reviews on some radio stations within Dallas/Fortworth, Houston, Austin and few other major cities in Texas. In short, ‘Totally Yours’ album is rocking and ruling the American music airwaves. For this reason, most radio stations continually plays this album most Sundays on their station-a danceable, rhythmic, electrifying song with a mixture of Nigeria’s fuji feature as rendered by Mike Abdul.

Most of Joe’s weekends for the rest of this year are already booked out, as many Pentecostal churches here in North America have reached out to ‘Olumuyiwa’ for engagement on Christian concerts, festivals, worship and celebration. Hit tracks in this album includes: ‘Totally Yours featuring Mike Abdul, Colors of Praise, Lift Him Higher, At The Mention of Your Name, My Peace and You Are God Alone.’

Based on our investigation with some top radio Dee Jays, three most popular hit tracks well played almost on Sundays in North America are: ‘Totally Yours featuring Mike Abdul, Colors of Praise, Lift Him Higher’, due to their danceable rhythms, messages and electrifying beats, all rendered in English language.

This Nigerian musician and worship leader in Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG House on the Rock, located on Mathew Road, Grand Praire, Texas is a humble, highly cerebral and focused soul-inspiring artist.

It is very important to say that Joe gathered some of the best and most endowed music inclined Christian assembly as crew on his album whom God used to bring to pass this much celebrated album. They are: B/Vocal: Bimbola Adebiyi, Ben Egenyi, Lolade Abe, Kemi Ajayi, Joel Uju and Myisha Tate; Guitar Electric/Acoustic: Laja Gbadegesin and Segun Ojo, Bass Guitar: Femi Ajayi and Jerry Palmer; Keyboard/Drums: Tosin Paul, Talking Drums: Taiwo; Saxophone: Segun Atoyebi.

For the records, Joe attended Loyola College, Ibadan, Oyo state, happily married to Dotun Peters Adewale since January 4, 2003 and blessed with children.