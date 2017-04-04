BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian Born American Famous Attorney, CHIKA ANYIAM eyes Election as JUDGE for Dallas County Criminal Court District 7 on MARCH 2018

*Practiced Criminal Laws for over 17 years in America

* Receives Huge Support from African-American Communities

*Rolls out early Grassroot Campaign Machinery for Primary Election

*Successfully handles all levels of Felonies, Misdemeanors, Mental Health Cases

* “Citizens of Dallas County should not wait endlessly for justice, whether they are the accused or the accuser”-Anyiam

*QUOTE: “Justice must feel fair, to be true. As judge of the Criminal District Court, I will be tough on crime where deserving, but also utilize the many resources available through our justice system to rehabilitate individuals where appropriate”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

SHE’S VERY INTELLIGENT, industrious, cerebral and endowed with legal ingenuity as a celebrated defense attorney in Texas, having twicely won the enviable status of ‘Peer Selected Best Dallas Defense Lawyer in 2014, 2015.’ She has spent over 17 years as an impeccable defense attorney on cases bothering on all levels of felonies, misdemeanors, including mental health cases. Chika Anyian is very beautiful, focused and happily married woman.

This 48 years old born Nigerian American citizen, a democrat, whose legal virtues was celebrated on Dallas Morning News recently in an Editorial as: “Anyiam’s answers were consistently thoughtful during our recommendation interview but often reflected the voice of who she, in fact, is — a defense attorney…,” now sets her eyes on the historic election of Dallas County Criminal Court 7 in Texas, where she has been acknowledged by hundreds of African-American communities as the best candidate for the plum position, with lots of outpouring emotions for all her good legal work for humanity. This election holds on March 2018, while prayers are being offered to God by lots of African-Americans in these communities since they firmly believe in her.

Anyiam, a private practice attorney specializing in criminal defense, member of State Bar of Texas, incidentally is a member of the following legal associations in United States: Member, State Bar of Texas, Member-Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Member-Dallas Bar Association; Member-Dallas Criminal Defense Association, Member-J.L.Turner Lega Association and Member-NAACP, Garland Chapter. She is very skillful, experienced, patient, understanding, fair and honest.

She was earlier reported to have stated that: “I believe that the citizens of Dallas County should not wait endlessly for justice, whether they are the accused or the accuser. This causes untold hardship to families, and leads to needless waste of county resources. Justice must feel fair, to be true. As judge of the Criminal District Court No. 2, I will be tough on crime where deserving, but also utilize the many resources available through our justice system to rehabilitate individuals where appropriate.

“I intend to establish a true felony mental health diversion court as part of my court’s docket, to make sure that where appropriate, the mentally ill will not have to sit in jail, will not be given a criminal history, but will get the treatment they need quickly. I have been twice voted by the Dallas County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association as one of Dallas Best Criminal Defense Attorneys, in 2014 and 2015. I have the respect of my colleagues, and as they will tell you, I have the temperament and demeanor necessary to be a judge.

“As judge of the Criminal District court No. 2, I will show up on time, and run my docket efficiently and effectively. I will maintain a culture of professionalism and decorum both in my courtroom, and off the bench.

I commit to serve the citizens of Dallas County to deliver true and timely justice to all, and ask for your support and vote to make this happen.”

In spite of Anyiam previous candidacy last year for the Dallas County Criminal Court in Texas, where she narrowly lost in a primary runoff election on May 24, 2016, her enthusiasm for finding better ways to deal with mentally ill defendants stands out in her campaign.

According to Texas Secretary of State website, under the sub-title ‘2016 March Primary Election Fillings by County’ it states that: “Chika Anyiam, a Democrat, Criminal District Judge, Dallas County Number 2 lost run-off,” even at a close margin. Anyiam is standing tall by the peoples’ choice as an outstanding lawyer ready to serve on a county court, bring justice, fairness and equity to the judiciary with the fear of God without fear of favor.

Selection method: Judges of the county courts are elected in partisan elections by the county they serve and serve four-year terms, with vacancies filled by a vote of the county commissioners.

Qualifications: To serve on a county court, a judge must: be at least 25 years old; be a resident of his or her respective county for at least two years; and have practiced law or served as a judge for at least four years preceding the election.