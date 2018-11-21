BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIAN Born American Investigative Media Professional, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU Wins ‘Distinguished AFRICAN Journalist in the Diaspora Award 2018’…General Kollington Ayinla receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Nigerian Fuji Music

*Story chosen for award titled: ‘NIGERIA’S BEST THREE Orthopedic Surgery Doctors in AMERICA Unveiled’ published October 26, 2017…with specialty in joint replacement surgery of the hip, knee, fracture care, work-related injuries, sports medicine and athletic injuries

* Other Awardees include: His Royal Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of IFE, First Lady of Anambra State-Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Founder Synagogue Church of All Nations, Bolanle Sarumi, Ashabi Aliyu; Primus Odili, Wale Samson and many outstanding Nigerians

* ‘This 5th year Rainbow Award is designed to continually celebrate outstanding Nigerians for excellence in their careers being people with tenacity of purpose. The award is to honour ingenious Nigerians, Africans at home and in the Diaspora for sterling performances in their chosen fields”-Omogbenigun Niyi Johnson, Publisher/Founder

*Rainbow Light Ceremony holds Sunday, November 25th at Presken Hotel Resort Limited, Ikeja, Lagos

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, LAGOS

AS THE YEAR GRADUALLY WOUNDS UP, honour has come the way of our hardworking American Foreign Bureau Chief, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, as he has just won the ‘Distinguished African Journalist of the Year Award 2018’, going by a story published on October 26, 2017 titled: ‘NIGERIA’S BEST THREE Orthopedic Surgery Doctors in AMERICA Unveiled’, which revealed how three Nigerian medical doctors were shinning stars at Avante Orthopedics in Washington DC, Maryland, Texas with specialty in joint replacement surgery of the hip, knee, fracture care, work-related injuries, sports medicine and athletic injuries.

See Link: http://nigeriastandardnewspaper.com/ng/breaking-news-nigerias-best-three-orthopaedic-surgery-doctors-in-america-unveiled-shinning-at-avante-orthopaedics-in-washington-dc-maryland-texas-dr-aham-e-onyike-board-certified-orthopaedi/

As this 5th Rainbow Light Ceremony holds Sunday, November 25th at Presken Hotel Resort Limited, Ikeja, Lagos, celebrities and awardees have confirmed attendance at this historic event. Other Awardees include: His Royal Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of IFE, First Lady of Anambra State-Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Founder Synagogue Church of All Nations, Bolanle Sarumi, Ashabi Aliyu; Primus Odili, Wale Samson and many outstanding Nigerians.

General Kollington Ayinla, a music icon in Nigeria was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award for his unparalleled success and accomplishment in the Fuji genre industry.

On the mission statement of Rainbow Light Media Productions, owner of Rainbow Awards for Excellence, Niyi Johnson, Omogbenigun, Publisher/Rainbow Events Magazine said: “This 5th year Rainbow Award is designed to continually celebrate outstanding Nigerians for excellence in their careers being people with tenacity of purpose. The award is to honour ingenious Nigerians, Africans at home and in the Diaspora for sterling performances in their chosen fields.”