BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian born American Orthopedic Surgeon, Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, Arrested, License Suspended for Sexually Assaulting Patients…Booked at Collin County Jail, Bail Bond set for $50,000

*Touch Ladies Genital during medical examination, Exposed half of victims’ genital to check for FAKE internal fluid

*Penetrates woman’s genital with his fingers and massaged her inside

* “The woman told police that she contacted another doctor after the visit and asked whether what Ozumba had done was normal procedure. The second doctor informed her that Ozumba was “absolutely not supposed to penetrate her vagina”-Police Arrest Warrant Affidavit

* “WE have suspended the Texas medical license of orthopedic surgeon, Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D., on Friday after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare”-Texas Medical Board Disciplinary Panel

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A 44 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN BORN NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN, Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D has decided to use his own hands to ruin his life, having studied tirelessly in one of the best American universities to become a certified Orthopedic Surgeon, the inability of Ozumba, a happily married man to control his ‘libido’ has landed him in huge trouble that has affected his medical career, family reputation and also bring opprobrium to Nigeria-being his original place of birth.

The incidence happened few days ago in McKinney, Texas. African-American communities and Nigerians in the Diaspora had been asking what could have made this man with a good, white-collar paying job to fall from grace to grass? Police Investigators and affidavit evidence showed Ozumba was found to have committed charges of sexual assault. He was arrested by the police, his medical practice license suspended by Texas Medical Board Disciplinary Panel to avert his continuation in the practice of medicine which poses a continuing threat to public welfare.

According to disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board that temporarily suspended Ozumba’s medical license, it states: “WE have suspended the Texas medical license of orthopedic surgeon, Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D., on Friday after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” Ozumba faces two charges of sexual assault. McKinney police arrested him precisely on March 31 and booked him at the Collin County Jail, where his bail was set at $50,000. He was released Sunday, 72 hours after.

Going by the arrest warrant, the first victim contacted police in August of last year, alleging that the assault happened while she was at an appointment to have her IT band examined. That woman told investigators that Ozumba touched her genitals during the exam.

Police interviewed another victim last week who accused Ozumba of sexually assaulting her while she was a patient two years ago. She told police that the doctor exposed half of her genitals to check for internal fluid and told her he needed to rub in the medication he had injected under her left hip.

Ozumba massaged the area, then penetrated the woman’s genitals with his fingers and massaged her inside, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The woman’s husband was sitting behind the doctor but couldn’t see what was happening, police said.

The woman told police that she contacted another doctor after the visit and asked whether what Ozumba had done was normal procedure. The second doctor informed her that Ozumba was “absolutely not supposed to penetrate her vagina,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Shortly after the visit, Ozumba asked the woman to download a messaging app and sent her a text asking what her favorite part of the procedure was, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that she texted him back with a message that said “Not receiving a script,” then deleted the app.

Without an atom of doubt, Ozumba is certainly on the path of shame, as his disgraceful conduct is being seeing as the height of medical extinct.