NIGERIAN Born Kano state Lady, HAUWA UMAR USMAN Graduates FIRST CLASS in Aeronautical Engineering from University of Brighton…Becomes Outstanding in Britain for her Academic prowess

*Had earlier education in Kano state, diagnosed with dyslexia during course of study in the United Kingdom

* “During my studies in England, I experienced some challenges, which a British friend noticed were signs of dyslexia and suggested that I take a dyslexia test”-Hauwa

BY DIPO AYENI/EDUCATION REPORTER, LONDON

SHE’S VERY BEAUTIFUL, Charming and intelligent, daring to walk and conquer in a career field most men are afraid. Hauwa Umar Usman, a Kano state born pretty lady is one of the few Nigerians Overseas that has re-branded the nation by her rare academic exploits. She has emerged a First Class graduate in Aeronautical Engineering from University of Brighton.

According to reports, Hauwa has made history, setting record as one of a few ever First Class graduates from Aeronautical Engineering department of the University of Brighton, UK.

Hauwa first educated in Kano, revealed she was diagnosed with dyslexia during the course of her study in the UK.

Her words: “During my studies in England, I experienced some challenges, which a British friend noticed were signs of dyslexia and suggested that I take a dyslexia test.”

For the records, Dyslexia is regarded a disorder characterized by having problems forming words correctly, having difficulty remembering or naming letters, numbers and colours, and in the early stage of a child it also involves difficulty in learning nursery rhymes or playing rhyming games.

People with dyslexia are generally identified by their difficulty in spelling, pronouncing, memorising, and summarizing stories. The symptoms also include difficulty in solving mathematical equations and learning foreign language.