NIGERIAN Born Media Expert, CHINEDU MOGHALU Appointed into UNITED NATIONS World Food Programme…Heads Communication & Advocacy for Africa

*Task to lead efforts in ensuring that work of ARC in responding to challenges of climate change, natural disaster risk management is strategically communicated to the Member States

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

ARC is a Specialised Agency of the African Union that provides African sovereigns with capacity building services for early warning, contingency planning and risk finance towards protecting the livelihoods of their vulnerable citizens against the impact of natural disasters through home-grown, innovative, cost-effective, timely and sustainable solutions.

Prior to this position, Moghalu, at various times, worked as the Regional Head

of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for the Southeast and Delta states in

Nigeria; as well the Head of the Corporate Communication Division at its

headquarters in Abuja.

Before joining NEXIM Bank, Mr. Moghalu had more than 10 years career with various United Nations agencies, including the ILO and the Global Fund for AIDS,

Tuberculosis and Malaria.

For his education, Chinedu Moghalu holds M.Sc. degree in Communications for Development, and other degrees in Political Science, and Law from University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Lagos, in Nigeria.

Moghalu is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and sits on the Board of the Chigari Foundation.