BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian Couple Arrested in America for BREAKING their 3months old Infant’s arms, legs, bones and skulls

…Judge orders Seizure of baby’s Father Nigerian Passport

*Warned both NEVER to contact critically Injured and Unconscious child again

*Boy’s Father faces first, second-degree child abuse charges, Wife charged for Cruelty and Neglect of a child

* “My husband bit our baby and pulled his legs to make him grow and strong. I warned him, he would not listen”-Arinola Olawusi

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

NIGERIAN couple Olalekan Olawusi, 40 and wife, Arinola, 33, have been arrested in Providence, Rhode Island for deliberately breaking the bones, arms, legs and skulls of their three months old infant with the weird intention of falsely lying that “biting their infant, pulling his legs will make him grow and strong.”

Residents and neighbours of the Olawusi’s in Providence were attracted to their house by the continuous wailing, tears of the baby for hours which suggest that the child must have been going through excruciating pain.

To the consternation of Olawusi’s neighbours, an eye witness confirmed that they all had thought the infant’s parents were not home, thinking the child had probably fell down from the toddler’s bed. These neighbours expressed deep shock at entering the Olawusi’s house only to find the baby unconscious, with visible broken bones and writhing in pains.

The eye witness claims the neighbours dialed 911 and police in Rhode Island responded swiftly. The couples were arrested and taken to court for prosecution, while the infant was found critically injured at home.



In the court, the 3-month old boy’s mother, Arinola pleaded not guilty to felony child neglect Tuesday. The boy’s father, Olalekan Olawusi, didn’t enter a plea. He faces first and second-degree child abuse charges.

The judge ordered both not to contact their child and also ordered Olalekan Olawusi to surrender his Nigerian passport. Arinola confessed to the policed that her husband bit the baby and pulled his legs to “make him grow and strong,” inspite of her repeated warning to him.

The boy was rushed to the hospital Monday with a range of injuries, including broken bones. He remains in critical condition.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families says it placed an older sibling in foster care previously.

#Additional reports by AP