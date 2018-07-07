BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIAN Data Base Genius, EMMANUEL ADEOLU ADEYEMO Wins Resolution LEADERSHIP AWARD in AMERICA…Governor of Georgia State, House of Representative host ceremony

*British trained Software Expert, certified member of Google Application for Education Administrator is a renowned activist who uses technology as a foundation to change communities all around the world

*Earlier worked in collaboration with the United Nations, Arab League, World Vision, UNESCO, USAID and the Peace Corp

*Served in local, international organizations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East for over 20 years

*HE’S President of Jiltech Int.- a technology-based organization and remains Executive Director of an outreach community center in the USA, working on a vision of bringing technology and education for the youth in low-income communities

* Remains USA Mission representative for World Outreach Mission, Oslo in Norway, Director of International Institute of Technology and Applications, Georgia, USA (Atlanta Regional Commission sponsored approved center that specialized in Database Management and Project Management); Advisory Board Member for Interactive Collect of Technology, CTAE Advisory Board for Clayton County Public Schools, Board member of United Education Institute in Georgia and Florida

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

IN THE WORLD OF SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT, HE IS REGARDED A’GENIUS’ for his ‘out-of-the-box’ creativity and ingenuity in computer wizardry. The ever-so passionate, humble and focused Nigerian lawfully resident in United States, EMMANUEL ADEBAYO recently won the prestigious ‘Resolution Leadership Award’ for his technology evolution to positively change communities around the world.

This award, presented by Governor of Georgia State and House of Representatives member, Valencia Stovall was the highpoint of the ceremony that had in attendance movers, shakers and newsmakers in Atlanta.

The award citation reads: “We have the honor to announce an award given to one of our community world leaders. On March 19, 2018, Emmanuel ADEYEMO received a Honor Resolution Leadership Award from State Representative Valencia Stovall and the Georgia House of Representatives. Emmanuel ADEYEMO, a Nigerian and U.S resident is a world activist, using technology as a foundation to change communities all around the world.”

Emmanuel can be described as a a man driven on a mission. He has served in local and international organizations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East for over 20 years, having worked in collaboration with the United Nations, Arab League, World Vision, UNESCO, USAID, and the Peace Corp.

Presently, this soft-spoken and godly man is the President of Jiltech Int., a technology-based organization, and the Executive Director of an outreach community center in United States, which he is working on a vision of bringing technology and education for the youth in low-income communities.

As a mark of his expertise in technology, Emmanuel is highly respected through his demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry-so highly skilled in nonprofit organizations, Budgeting, Analytical Skills, Microsoft Word, and Coaching. He’s endowed as a strong business development professional with a computer technology focused in Management Information Systems, General from Bournemouth University.

For the records, this English and Yoruba fluent technology expert obtained his Master’s degree from Bournemouth University, England, associate degree in Business Studies from Bournemouth and Post Graduate program from The Institute of Commercial Management, Dorset, UK, thereby holding an associate degree in SQL Database Management from Pacific Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia.

Being President of Jil Foundation Int. Inc. an organization with vision to see poverty in low income communities in USA and sub-Saharan Africa eradicated through the, Education, Agriculture and Technology; he is still the President of Jiltech International LLC., the center for Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics-an IT Solution partner and Marketing Director for 4Mobile Technologies North America LLC. The organization specialized in Cyber-Security, Data Security and IT Solutions.

This resourceful Nigerian is the team head of Tectrac Program through JILTECH in collaboration with the Clayton County Library System on Mathematics, Coding, Programming and Robotics for the Elementary, Middle, High Schools and Home Schools.

At the moment, he is developing Technology workforce program and job placement program for Department of Juvenile Justice for the “ GREAT YOUTH” in the facilities in Georgia State.

As a man of the people, he is a community, grassroots activist, provider specialist in reentry and incarcerated prisoner program-Healing Communities of Georgia. His passion in mission for youth and family made him pioneer a newly open community center in Conley.

Till date, he is a certified member of Google Application for Education Administrator, a coach/mentor to the ROBOTIC TEAMS #6243 at DEKALB international Students Centers, Decatur, Georgia.

He is presently the USA Mission representative for World Outreach Mission, Oslo in Norway, Director of International Institute of Technology and Applications, Georgia, USA (Atlanta Regional Commission sponsored approved center that specialized in Database Management and Project Management). Advisory Board for Interactive Collect of Technology, CTAE Advisory Board for Clayton County Public Schools, Board member of United Education Institute both in Georgia and Florida.

Currently Board Member of A. D. King Foundation, Inc. The Foundation produced a documentary entitled “Rev. A D Williams King: Behold the Dream: Brother to the Dreamer”. Emmanuel is a member of Southern Christian leadership conference SCLC, Georgia, a member of British Institute of Management and member of Institute of Commercial Management.

As earlier said, Emmanuel has served in various positions with the local and international non-profit and profit Organization since 1990. 8 years as National Director for World Outreach Mission, Europe, North Africa and Middle East projects in collaboration with United Nation, Arab League, World Vision, UNESCO, USAID and PEACECORP. Worked 5 years for Pacific Systems Inc. as IT Outreach Coordinator on ETA H1B DOL Grant supervised by Atlanta Regional Commission.

QUOTE: “You can buy a house, but you can’t buy a home. Community is the home of the heart” -Emmanuel Adeyemo