BY TEWA IYIOLA/STAFF WRITER/UKRAINE

AN OSUN STATE born Nigerian lady, Dr Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola who was sponsored alongside 49 other indigenes of the state has made Africa’s most populous black nation proud, as she graduated as Best Medical Student in Ukrainian famous varsity at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University.

Abiola so focused and fully determined to be one of Nigeria’s best academic ambassadors defeat 564 other students, scored 95.6 percent to become overall winner in medicine.

graduates as Best Medical Student for her emergence as the best graduating medical student at the university, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine and the entire country.

As stated earlier, Abiola was a student of Osun State University before she was sponsored to the Ukrainian university with 49 other students by the present government of Osun State to complete their studies. As at today, they have all graduated as medical doctors.

Kharkiv University is the only university in Ukraine that has produced three Nobel Prize laureates.

Interestingly, elated Abiola reportedly said after graduation: “I am happy I made Osun state and Nigeria proud in Ukraine.”