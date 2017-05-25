BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian man, 41, Taiwo Saka Faces VISA Fraud charge, Arrested in JFK Airport…America’s Custom and Border Control discovers various videos of terrorist’s beheadings on his cellphone

*LIED as a logistics manager with a Nigerian oil and gas company just visiting USA

*Pleads NOT GUILTY on Visa Fraud count in Brooklyn federal court

*Arrived JFK from Lagos with a Nigerian passport through Casablanca

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S A NIGERIAN. TAIWO SAKA calls himself a businessman, traveling from Lagos state through Casablanca to Brooklyn in New York, United States. On arrival at John F. Kennedy International (JFK) Airport, he was restless, looked so suspicious, which prompted officers of Custom and Border Control (CBD) to closely study his behaviour, questioned him on the true purpose of his travel, and how he secured his visa.

Saka was charged with visa fraud few weeks ago after JFK airport customs officers spotted what looked to be child pornography and videos of terrorist beheadings on his cellphone. After he was interviewed, he was promptly arrested.

For the records, this Nigerian was not charged in connection to the images on his phone, but on the visa fraud count filed against him in Brooklyn federal court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Our correspondent gathered that Saka arrived JFK Airport from Lagos with a Nigerian passport through Casablanca. CBD officers reportedly insisted they found the troubling images when Saka agreed to a phone search, according to court papers.

Pronto, these professional CBD highly trained officers dug into Saka’s visa application and found he lied through FAKE similarities in his visa application submission at the State Department earlier rejected back in Lagos, said the arrest complaint.

He LIED he was a logistics manager with a Nigerian oil and gas company who was coming here for an executive training course. As a matter of fact, those failed applications also used the same chestnut about someone being a logistics manager at an oil and gas company, said the papers.

Owners of those failed applications listed the same United States address contacts as Saka’s contact, and they all listed a person having a work phone identical to Saka’s — except they worked for a different company.Once authorities read Saka his rights, he said his training was cancelled for budget reasons. Still, he wanted to come to the states for the nine-day trip anyway, said court papers. Authorities then looked through Saka’s texts messages, where they found someone telling him what he should say to get past customs.

As at the time of going to the press, Saka’s lawyer, Michael Weil, declined to comment after the Nigerian arraignment in court.