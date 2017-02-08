BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian Man, MARVYN IHEANACHO Receives LIFE IMPRISONMENT in United Kingdom…For beating his FIVE-year-old son to death

*Found guilty of murder at Woolwich crown court in London

*Post-mortem examination revealed Brain Injury, Internal Bruising on boy’s stomach either by a kick, stamp or punch

*Attacks boy’s mother, Lilya Breha, when she tried to call an ambulance

* ‘We heard a male voice screaming about a lost shoe while a child fearfully apologised on the day sad incident occurred’-Witnesses Account

* “The child had sustained a deadly brain injury and internal bruising on his stomach in the incident”-British Police

BY ROBERT UCHE UMAGU/JUDICIAL STAFF WRITER, London

A UNITED KINGDOM BASED, 39 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN, Marvyn Iheanacho has brought a huge shame to Nigeria for lack of control of anger, disgraceful behaviour and attack on his innocent and defenseless five year old boy who suffered death in his hands. Iheanacho has been sentenced to life sentence after beating five-year old son to death.

Court documents at Woolwich crown court in London showed that Ihenacho reportedly descended on the child for losing his shoe. He was found guilty of murder recently.

According to British Police: “The child had sustained a deadly brain injury and internal bruising on his stomach in the incident which happened on November 20, 2016. A post-mortem examination conducted on the boy later revealed the injuries had been caused by either a kick, stamp or punch.”

Eye witnesses account confirmed they had heard a male voice screaming about a lost shoe while a child fearfully apologised on the day sad incident occured.

UK Police said: “Iheanacho was later seen talking on his phone while a child lay on his back on a bench next to him, a limp arm dangling down. Rather than taking the boy to a nearby hospital, only five-minutes’ walk away, Iheanacho took him home in a taxi, where he attacked the boy’s mother, Lilya Breha, when she tried to call an ambulance.”

The boy died in hospital two days later while his shoe was reportedly found in the park by police not long after the assault took place.

Tony Lynes, a chief inspector of the metropolitan police, said Iheanacho “subjected that poor little boy to a brutal assault after flying into an uncontrollable rage just because Alex lost one of his shoes”.

“Afterwards Iheanacho came up with various stories to try to cover his tracks, insisted his girlfriend lie for him and attacked her when she tried to get medical help for her unconscious son,” Lynes said.

