‘NIGERIAN PASTOR, Timothy Omotosho Possess FAKE Work Permit, SIX Expired Passports’-Ivan Klaasen, South African Home Affairs Immigration Officer

…’It’s suspicious that he left South Africa and returned when the new passport he used did not contain a work permit’

* “Pastor Omotosho having sleepless nights in mosquito-infested St Alban’s prison, contemplates Suicide. The ordeal affecting his physical and mental state”-Advocate Alfonso Hattingh, Omotoso’s defence

HE’S PRESENTLY SAD, WITH NO FREEDOM IN SIGHT presently. Nigeria’s famous Televangelist pastor, Timothy Omotosho, General Overseer of Jesus Dominion International Church in South Africa is certainly not in a happy mood at the moment, as he is experiencing another face of life inside St Alban’s prison. It is an open secret that he is being prosecuted by the South African government for allegedly abusing over 30 young girls in South Africa (including under-age girls). His problems seem herculean, as flamboyant pastor Omotosho now contemplates ‘taking his own life’ due to the opprobrium that greeted his arrest and on-going trial. Latest information also confirms that the Nigerian ‘Man-of-God’ has no legal work permit, as he was found to possess SIX international traveling passports.

Our correspondents gathered in Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that Omotosho is an illegal immigrant, since he has been living in South Africa illegally and could be deported because of an illegal work permit.

Testifying during his bail hearing, South African Immigration officer Ivan Klaasen handling the matter revealed that the issue was because of the incorrect scanning of Omotosho’s work permit and passport in 2001, “Therefore, every other work permit is invalid.”

Reports indicate that Omotoso of the Jesus Dominion International Church, is facing charges of human trafficking and rape. He his alleged to have lured female members of his churches, which he manages across the country to a hideout in Durban where he sexually abused them. The Hawks arrested him at Port Elizabeth Airport on April 20.

When Klaasen was asked to investigate the validity of Omotoso’s traveling passports and work permits by the courts, he said “Omotoso had six passports.” Klaasen only received five passports from Omotoso’s advocate. Klaasen said he found the pastor travelled three times with the first passport.

The Immigration officer described Omotoso’s visit, relating to the invalid work permit, as a singular entry. This meant the work permit expired immediately after he gained access into the country. Klaasen said:” He should’ve applied for a new permit after each visit, but this did not happen.” The court adjourned for Klaasen to get details of Omotoso’s application for his second-last work permit.

Meanwhile, latest information indicates that Omotoso is contemplating committing suicide by killing himself in prison. Corroborating this view, the Nigerian pastor defence led by Advocate Alfonso Hattingh said his client, Prophet Omotoso, was entertaining thoughts of killing himself, because according to him, his ordeal has affected his physical and mental state.

The defence also said Omotoso has been struggling to sleep in his cell. Speaking on the matter, Klaasen said: “I found it strange that his visa is in his old passport, which will expire in August, and not the new one which he allegedly used for travel. It’s suspicious that he left South Africa and returned when the new passport he used did not contain a work permit. Home Affairs need to verify that both passports plus the visa are authentic and to investigate how he travelled using the new passport when it does not have his visa.”

Our correspondent gathered that Omotoso is said to be having sleepless nights while in prison. This Nigerian pastor often called ‘Prophet’ has had his travel documents seized by the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court for proper checks. Omotoso’s defence led by Advocate Alfonso Hattingh complained bitterly about his client’s ‘living conditions’ at the St Alban’s prison.

The presiding magistrate, Thandeka Mashiyi, asked Omotoso's defence to give his passports to Klaasen, to have their authenticity verified, pending further investigation.

The presiding magistrate, Thandeka Mashiyi, asked Omotoso’s defence to give his passports to Klaasen, to have their authenticity verified, pending further investigation.

Further investigation revealed that St Alban’s Prison is heavily infected with mosquitoes, poorly ventilated and so unhealthy for human habitation.