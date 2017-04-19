BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian Refugee Man, Jude Eboh, 25, RAPES 62 year old Harmless Woman in ITALY…Italian Politician, Matteo Salvini, demand Nigerian Migrant’s Arrest for Castration, Deportation

*Eboh finally Arrested, Forced Migrant Worker at her office in Giugliano into Sexual Assault

*How Neighbour Alerts Carabinieri police

*PLUS how he lied to Italian Government on his Refugee Status

BY TIMI TOLUWANI/ITALIAN CORRESPONDENT & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A NIGERIAN, Jude Eboh, originally from Edo State who came illegally into Italy en-route North Africa claiming Refugee Status in Italy that he had been a victim of Boko Haram attacks in Northern Nigeria where all his properties were damaged and families were allegedly murdered, had been arrested by Carabinieri police for Rape, Sexual Assault and being an Illegal Immigrant.

According to the Carabinieri police, Eboh had earlier lied to Italian Government that his life was no longer safe in Nigeria. And that if deported to Nigeria, he no longer has any home to stay, no means of livelihood, as Nigeria’s security agencies are all over the place. His Refugee Status documentation was then being investigated and placed in view.

But being a criminal, who can not hold his ‘libido’, Eboh had secretly eyed a 62 year old Italian Migrant worker, an unsuspecting woman who played a good host for Refugees at the Italian Reception Centre near Naples. The man allegedly got inside the woman’s office, blocked the door and raped her. A colleague of the victim who had shout, scream called Carabinieri police after she was able to get into the room and discovered the assault.

The Carabinieri police arrived the scene, Eboh was arrested and taken to the Poggioreale prison in Naples. He was arrested recently for allegedly raping the worker at the center in Giugliano, near Naples, where he was living. Police says Nigerian migrant who raped a migrant centre worker near Naples, will be deported back to Nigeria.

However, Matteo Salvini, who leads Italy’s populist Northern League, has called for more thorough punishment on his Facebook page: “He’s been arrested, but that’s not enough. He should be chemically castrated and expelled from Italy,” he wrote.

Certainly, Eboh’s behavior is shameful, condemnable by all and he should be tried, jailed for bringing disgrace to Nigeria and his family. How long will few Nigerians be bring opprobrium to Nigeria’s reputation Abroad?