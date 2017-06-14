BREAKING NEWS:

Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye Escapes ASSASSINATION in Kogi state…3 DIED Instantly

*Attack occurred while addressing supporters in front of Kogi state polytechnic

* ‘Attackers are Government House Police with some criminals accompanied by Lokoja Caretaker Chairman and one Abdullahi Dollar, who is Special Adviser Political’-Senator Dino Melaye

BY TITILOLA AYOMIDE/SPECIAL REPORTER, KOGI STATE

ONLY A THIN OF LUCK saved Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye representing Kogi West who escaped assassins’ staccato of bullet aimed at him directly in front of Kogi State Polytechnic. The stalkers who were gun-thirsty wielding men riddled the cars of Melaye in pot holes of bullets. In the course of these gun shot, three people were reported to have been hit by bullets and died on the spot.

Though the suspected gunmen shot sporadically where the senator was addressing his supporters, the alleged attack seen by passers-by as unknown gunmen elicit surprise in Lokoja, the state capital. Melaye was attacked on Monday, June 12, in front of the Kogi state polytechnic.

Eye witness recalled that Melaye had stopped in front of the institution to address his supporters due to the current political crises surrounding his senatorship in the country.

The weird-looking gunmen emerged from the NATACO end of the road and started firing indiscriminately which resulted in the death of three persons. The attack lasted for 30 minutes leading to a long traffic along Lokoja-Abuja highway.

Melaye has pointed accusing fingers at the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Caretaker Chairman and one Abdullahi Dollar, who is Special Adviser Political as faces behind his foiled assassination attempt. His words in a series of tweets: “Attackers are Government House Police with some criminals accompanied by Lokoja Caretaker Chairman and one Abdullahi Dollar, who is Special Adviser Political.”

On plans to recall him by some people from his constituency for alleged ill-mannered behavior unbecoming of a distinguished Senator, he tweeted: “Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye, he is shooting the moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion Naira tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked. I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of kogi state.”