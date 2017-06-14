BREAKING NEWS:

Nigeria’s ARRESTED Billionaire Kidnapper Buys Secret Mansion in South Africa for R50 million…WIFE changes NAME to avert Identification, Escaped with children to Canada

*SHOCKING: Lamborghini, Acura 2018, Rolls Royce, other Expensive cars hidden in his garage

*PLUS How he has been Kidnapping Wealthy Nigerians for 7years

* ‘We recovered four AK-47 riffles, two automatic pistols, four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition each; 1,272 ammunition, 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang’s operational vehicle, and a motorcycle’-Nigeria Police Force

BY FINIOLA EYINIWO/PROPERTY EDITOR, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA/EMEKA EYINAYA/DEPUTY CRIME EDITOR, LAGOS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

EVEN AFTER THE APPREHENSION OF CHUKWUDUBEM ONWUAMADIKE alias ‘Evans’ a leading Nigeria’s Billionaire Kidnapper few days ago in Lagos state by officers of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for kidnapping, extorting wealthy Nigerians-killing some of his victims in the process, latest investigation has revealed that this notorious criminal bought expensive mansion in the Republic of South Africa for the sum of a whooping R50million, which was his proposed destination of hideout before he was eventually arrested.

This native of Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra state, we gathered allegedly purchased this luxury mansion two years ago where only multi-millionaires are resident in Cape Town. Evans had used one of his surrogates to acquire the building along Camps Bay, Cape Town in South Africa. Evans opted to acquire the top-notch building as a final refuge home in case his criminal activities in Nigeria were uncovered by the nation’s security agencies. This was why he newly renewed his South African visas having multiple entries to easily facilitate his quick escape bid.

Interior and exterior side of the luxurious mansion showed: Gymnasium, Squash court, Massage Room, Suana for 12 people, Grand Lounge, Formal TV Lounge, Dinning Room, 25m (82ft) Swimming Pool, Full Size 5 top Elevator, CCTV and Biometric Access Control, Entire home-air conditioned and heated, 8 fireplaces among other features. His car garage parade the following state-of-the-art automobile hidden: Lamborghini, Acura 2018, Rolls Royce, other Expensive cars.

It is through that South Africa has no shortage of luxury homes for sale for multi-millionaires, but there are a select few which are even more exclusive, priced from R50million to over R100 million – and they’re all in Cape Town.

Further investigation showed that in 2015 home sales and transfers in the R10 million-plus saw the biggest increase than all other house markets during the year, though understandably off a lower base.

Same year, we discovered that 2,642 sales and transfers took place, up 2% from 2014 – including a home in Clifton which sold for R111 million, and the Enigma Mansion, which sold for R100 million.

Certainly, Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard is a popular spot for wealthy individuals, and so it comes as no surprise that you can find some of the most expensive homes in South Africa there.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday said the Anambra state indigene who is also a billionaire, was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria. He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers. He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

This officer commended the Force Headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria. He eulogized Nigeria’s Inspector General pf Police who directed that the suspect should be paraded before newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

NPF states that Evans masterminded kidnapping operations in Anambra, Edo and Lagos, with Lagos placing a 30 Million Naira bounty on him. Though, the police had previously traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout in the Igando area of Lagos but he escaped before they arrived, abandoning a catchment of arms.

The police recovered arms included four AK-47 riffles; two automatic pistols; four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunitions each; 1,272 ammunition, 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang’s operational vehicle, and a motorcycle.

Evans and his gang, most of whom are now in police custody, had kidnapped very many wealthy business men in Lagos, Abuja, Delta etc. This 36 years old Nigerian criminal is regarded ain most securitty circle as the deadliest, craftiest and richest kidnappers in Nigeria’s history.

In May, Evans was declared wanted after one of his victims, a rich pharmacist, Mr Donatus Dunu, whom he kidnapped on February 14, 2017, escaped from their hideout in Igando. Dunu’s family was said to have paid the sum of N150million, but Evans still refused to release him, insisting he wanted one million euros.

Evans and his members were also behind the abduction of Sir James Uzochukwu Uduji, Chairman of Comet Star Manufacturing Company, before he was released. Some other victims are Elias Unachukwu, Ojukwu Cosmas, Fidel Umeh, Chief Raymond Okoye and Uche Okoroafor.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, while speaking on Evans after declaring him wanted in May, said: “We’re encouraging Nigerians to blow the whistle on this kidnapper. Whoever blows the whistle that will lead to his arrest, will get a N30 million reward, as stated by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.” But if Evans had escaped to South Africa, he would have gone into hiding.

Meanwhile, the wife of Evans, according to sources had been having various face-off with the husband since 4 years ago when she saw some ammunitions in their Magodo house in Lagos, with several bags of Ghana-Must-Go bags loaded with crisp of United States dollar, naira and other currencies to which the husband refused adamantly to tell her his source of income.

She feared for her life and traveled with their children to one of Evans’ houses in Accra, Ghana from where she relocated with the kids to Ontario, Canada, using another name to avoid detection by Nigerian community or security agencies. As at the time of going to press, it was gathered that she had finally abandoned Evans to his fate, as she hold unto the custodian of the children.