THEY ARE ALL NIGERIANS born, well trained medical doctors, with various areas of specialization in medical practice. In United States, particularly in Washington DC, Maryland, Houston in Texas these three Nigerians are most sought after in medicine: Dr. Aham E. Onyike, Board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Ladipo Adewole, Board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr. Ojeyemi, a Board-eligible, highly successful in Orthopedic Surgery. Onyike specializes in joint replacement surgery of the hip, knee, fracture care, work-related injuries, sports medicine and athletic injuries. Adewole specializes in pediatric and adult deformity correction and orthopaedic trauma while Ojeyemi specializes in in operative/non-operative management of spine disorders.

Interestingly, the trio are all working in Avante Orthopaedics, a network of individual highly specialized and successful orthopaedic surgeons who have formed a collaborative network to provide comprehensive treatment of orthopaedic problems in various geographical regions in United States and Africa. Avante Orthopaedics press statement on their website reads: “Our doctors are fellowship trained, with experience treating highly complex problems. For an appointment, contact us in our DC area office or Houston at (202) 544-5858.”

*Read below the profile, medical specialization and achievements of these Nigerians:

Dr. Aham E. Onyike, Board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon: Dr. Onyike specializes in joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee and has built a reputation as a “Patient’s Choice” in these areas. His other areas of expertise include general orthopaedics, fracture care, work-related injuries, sports medicine, and athletic injuries.

Dr. Onyike attended Pennsylvania State University for his undergraduate education and received his medical degree from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey- New Jersey Medical School in Newark in 1999. He completed his residency at Howard University Hospital, where he was awarded the title ‘Resident of the Year’ his final year. He is fellowship trained in adult reconstruction, studying at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Onyike is an assistant professor in orthopaedic surgery at Howard University Hospital, as well as an orthopaedic surgery consultant at VA Medical Center and Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. In these capacities, he is involved in medical student and resident education and research as well as patient care. He has gained experience treating extremely complex problems of the hip and knee joint and repairing complications after surgery. He has been published in national medical journals and is a frequent presenter at medical conferences.

Outside of the United States, Dr. Onyike has participated in and led orthopaedic teams on medical missions to Africa, particularly Nigeria. During these trips, his teams have performed advanced orthopaedic care for trauma victims and children with deformities.

Dr. Onyike is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Washington Orthopaedic Society, J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society and the National Medical Association.

Dr. Ladipo Adewole, Board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon: Dr. Adewole is an Orthopaedic Surgeon who specializes in pediatric and adult deformity correction and orthopaedic trauma. He practices in Lagos, Nigeria. Dr. Adewole completed his basic medical education at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife between 1977 and 1984, earning bachelor’s degrees in health sciences in 1981 and medicine and surgery in 1984. He completed residency training in orthopaedics and trauma at the National Orthopaedic Hospital and WHO Collaborating Centre, Igbobi, Lagos in 1995 and had further training in pediatric orthopaedics at the University of Tel-Aviv, Israel in 1996. He has current Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) certification from Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Dr. Adewole has practiced as a Consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the General Hospital, Lagos and Federal Medical Centre, Lagos. He is currently a lecturer in the department of surgery orthopaedic and trauma unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital an honorary consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. He also consults at St. Nicholas Hospital and Reddington Hospital, both private hospitals in Lagos. He is a training consultant for the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and coordinator of the Lagos State Limb Deformity Correction Programme, a government sponsored outreach program for treatment of limb deformities in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Dr. Adewole is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, fellow of the International College of Surgeons, member of the International Society of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeons (SICOT) and current Chairman (zone 1) of the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association.

For the records, Dr. Ojeyemi is a board-eligible Orthopedic Surgeon. He is fellowship trained in orthopedic surgery of the spine. His primary areas of expertise are operative and non-operative management of spine disorders. Other areas of expertise include fracture care, athletic and work-related injuries.

Dr. Ojeyemi earned his bachelor’s degree at Stony Brook University, graduating cum laude. He obtained his medical degree at SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn. Dr. Ojeyemi completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington DC. He then completed a fellowship in spine surgery at Texas Medical Center (the largest medical center in the world).

Dr. Ojeyemi holds academic clinical appointments at Howard University Hospital. He also has privileges at Providence Hospital in Washington DC. In these capacities he is involved in medical student and resident education and research as well as patient care. He sees patients in the Washington DC area at his offices at Howard University or in Silver Spring, MD. He also travels to Nigeria to provide consultations with other Avante Orthopaedics doctors and to develop spine surgery facilities.

Dr. Ojeyemi has an interest in all areas of spine pathology, including degenerative, trauma, deformity, minimally invasive surgical techniques, revision surgery, and pathologic conditions. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, AO Spine, and J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society.

The statement reads of Avante Orthopaedics medical mission: “Our physicians lead and participate in several surgical missions to various parts of Africa providing free care. They have provided general medical treatment to thousands of patients and performed surgery on hundreds of patients with advanced and difficult orthopaedic injuries and conditions. These are generally patients that otherwise would have been neglected due to poverty and lack of access to care. They have ranged in age from newborns to the elderly. Our surgeons usually collaborate with local orthopaedic surgeons to ensure follow-up care. They also stay in touch via telephone and the internet to continue to assist with the care of the patients.

“Our doctors have received support from US based orthopaedic manufacturing companies during these missions, particularly from Smith & Nephew Orthopaedics. We have also received donations from Zimmer Inc., Stryker Orthopaedics and Inomed which has allowed the doctors to perform high level procedures.

“Dr. Onyike performed the first total hip replacement surgeries in Imo State at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital in Orlu as well as the first total knee replacement surgery in Ekiti State. Dr. Awantang and Dr. Ojeyemi have also participated in various medical missions in Nigeria.

At the end of medical missions our surgeons are often able to donate orthopaedic equipment, tools and implants which are then used for patient care long after their departure.”

