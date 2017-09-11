BREAKING NEWS:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S A Nigerian born in Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State. OLUSEGUN ASEKUN, an Otunba, a high Chief from Nigeria is a well read, very proficient and conversant in every aspect of American and Nigerian legal systems. For his consistent, true belief in perfect immigration matters and Rule-of-Law procedures in United States, this godly, so humble Naturalized American reigns as Africa’s most leading Immigrant Attorney in Texas.

Only recently, Asekun has emerged Top 10 among Immigration Lawyers in United States based on numerous successes, outstanding accomplishments on Immigration matters procedure. For his unparalleled achievements, he received ‘Lawyer of Distinction 2017 Category Honor’, which showed that he’s 10 in every 100 Attorneys in America Excellent in Immigration Matters.

Having earlier received over 20 renowned awards on Immigration Professionalism from various private and public sector in United States, and across the world, Asekun, a licensed Attorney in New York graduates in LLM, BL and JD.

For these reasons, the Law Office of Olu Asekun located at the heart of Downtown Arlington, Texas, in between Downtown Dallas and Downtown Fort Worth-some minutes away from AT&T Stadium (Home of Dallas Cowboys) and three minutes from Globe Life Park Stadium (Home of Texas Rangers) is daily a Mecca-of-sort for various people, especially Africans, African-Americans, Latinos and Mexicans having different immigration challenges.

For the records, the Law Office of Olu Asekun ESQ provides high quality, specialized immigration services to individuals and Organizations all over the United States and Abroad. With over 12 years of exclusive immigration practice, his highly celebrated law office has represented individuals, Corporations, and Government agencies all over the United States, where the firm handle complex immigration matters with very high percentage of success. His office is located at: at 607, E. Abram Street, Suite 9, Arlington, Texas.

In the business circles, Asekun, a serial, award-wining Nigerian-American lawyer is a first class attorney, with specialty in Immigration in United States. Always very godly, very calm, humble, honest and soft-spoken. Today, this author of many famous books, including: ‘A Handbook for Aliens to Remain Legal in the United States, GOD VS. SCIENCE My Testimony:True Life Story’, Prayer Vitamins: Essential nutrients for spiritual growth.’