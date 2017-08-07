BREAKING NEWS:

‘Nigeria’s Department of State Services already marked me for ARREST’-Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State

…Says: ‘They are accusing me of Insurgency, Treason’

* ‘I Am Accusing some elements in APC of conniving with DSS to Implicate Me’

BY IYIOLA OPEOLUWA/POLITICAL REPORTER, EKITI

EKITI STATE GOVERNOR, AYODELE FAYOSE is gradually heating up the polity and raising the alarm that Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) in connivance with some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have concluded plot to implicate him for Insurgency, Treason and plans to overthrow the Government of Nigeria.

Making this newest revelation in a press statement to journalists by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose alleged that he was already marked for arrest by DSS. Detailing gave how the arrest would be effected, he says it would start with the picking up of some hoodlums. The Ekiti state governor has pointed acccusing fingers at some elements in APC of conniving with the DSS to implicate him.

According to Fayose, he alleged that he has received intelligence report that he is to be implicated in a treasonable offence which would lead to his arrest as well as those of some of his appointees.

Olayinka in this statement on July 6 alleged that some miscreants were already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after which the security agency would claim that subversive materials were found on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed that they were being sponsored by Governor Fayose.

The statement reads: “Few hours ago, credible information was received as to the new plot by the APC-led federal government to robe the Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose into treasonable offence. This plot is being hatched with the active connivance of some top functionaries of the DSS.

“Some miscreants are already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after which the DSS will claim that subversive materials were ‘found’ on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed that they were being sponsored by Governor Fayose to promote insurgency in the country, with the ultimate aim of toppling the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“The DSS will then move in, claiming to be acting on the confession of the ‘arrested’ miscreants and attempt to arrest Governor Fayose and some top functionaries of the Ekiti state government. Arrest of Governor Fayose will be premised on claim that the immunity being enjoyed by the governor does not cover treasonable offences.

“Nigerians should recall that Governor Fayose made it known last week that he was aware of the various attempts on his life just because he chose to expose to Nigerians, the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Let it be said to those behind this new sinister plot that, like their previous evil plots, this one too will fail.

“This is because Governor Fayose is only the voice of the hopeless Nigerians, whose future is being mortgaged by the Buhari’s presidency cabal that are only interested in holding on to power at all cost.

“Governor Fayose will not be involved in any unlawful act and Nigerians as well as the international community are placed on alert as to this new plot.

“On the part of our governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, he remains undauntedly committed to truth and fearlessness in his defence of Nigerians against the cabal using falsehood, intimidation, arrest, detention and harassment to hold on to power,” the statement said.

Fayose had earlier alleged in a press briefing and insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support adding that this was why his wife, Aisha, has returned to London recently. For the records, Buhari has been in London on medical vacation and Aisha is visiting him twice in less than three weeks. Fayose said the rush with which Aisha departed Nigeria again has confirmed that he was right when he claimed the president was on life support.

It remains to be seen how the events will unfold.