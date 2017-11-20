BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIA’S Former First Elected Vice President, ALEX EKWUEME DIES in London Clinic…Battles Death till 10:00pm on Sunday 19th November 2017

*Nigerians in Britain, AMERICA mourn passage

* Family announce peaceful passage of their patriarch

*How he fought Chest Infections, Plus last minutes with Wife in UK Hospital

*HAD Bachelor’s Degree from University of Washington, Master’s degree in Urban Planning, PhD in Architecture from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK

* “It is a HUGE Pain, PAINFUL exit for all Nigerians and Africans”-George Elijah Otumu, President, Nigerian-American Press Association

NIGERIANS FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE are sad, grieving and mourning the sudden passage of one of Nigeria’s most peaceful politicians, Dr Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President who battled death, fought alleged chest pain infections in London Clinic till he eventually gave up the ghost in the late hours of Sunday, November 19.

Just as he was a winner in Nigerian and African politics, at 85 years, he remains a winner in death which he conquered as he did not give in to death easily despite the incessant pains he suffered from unabated chest pains.

This reporter gathered that the widow was in the London hospital, and by the side of ex-Vice President when he had his last breath and transited into an eternal of ‘no-more pains.’

Ekwueme, would be remembered more during the tenure of Shehu Shagari where he performed extraordinary feat in various achievements that help boost Nigeria’s economy.

In a family statement signed and released by HRH Prof Lazarus Ekwueme, a younger brother of the deceased, it reads (unedited): “The family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON). “The sad event occurred at The London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”

For the records, President Muhammadu Buhari approved foreign treatment of Nigeria’s former Vice President two weeks ago. Ekwueme departed for London on Sunday, November 12, with suspected chest infection. Ekwueme was born in Oko, Orumba North local government area, Anambra state, on October 21, 1932.

True that he was a distinguished architect, with a bachelor’s degree from University of Washington, a master’s degree in urban planning, and a PhD in Architecture from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. Also, he earned degrees in philosophy, history, sociology and law.

Ekwueme came to national and international limelight after emerging the first elected vice president of Nigeria, in the period of the Second Republic. He worked in the Shehu Shagari administration from October 1, 1979, till December 31, 1983

Meanwhile, millions of Nigerians in United Kingdom and United States are mourning the passage of this humble leader. Chuka Idiku, a Nigerian undergraduate in University of London said: “It came as a shock to me, my friends and members of Nigerian community in University of London when we received the sad news of Nigeria’s first elected Vice President under the then Alhaji Shehu Shagari. He represented the light of Ndigbo worldwide.”

Chinasa Ebatope, a Nigerian student at University of Oxford expressed shock, “I am so shocked and surprised to hear of the death of this good man, who helped Nigeria’s economy during his service to the nation. Even after his tenure, he kept helping Nigeria’s stability in the polity. We are all sad in United Kingdom.”

In United States, Raheem Aladegolu, an Undergraduate of University of Texas Arlington, UTA, raised a poser: “How come good people don’t last too long in this sinful world? He was devoid of scandal, loved by Yorubas, Hausa and Igbos worldwide. We will surely miss his articulate and sage words of wisdom now that he is gone to the land of no-return.”

Reacting to this developing news story, a press statement signed by George Elijah Otumu, President, Nigerian-American Press Association, NAPA, it reads: “As Nigerians, we are sad. As Nigerian-American Press Association, NAPA, we are unhappy that a good man like Dr Alex Ekwueme could die while Nigeria still needs his words of advise to help carefully navigate the polity. He was a stabilizer, a bridge-builder, an academic, a genius in the architectural world. Our only hope now is that Dr Ekwueme has conquered death, grave and sickness which earlier held him down. May God be with Nigerians, his wife, children, grand children and great grand children as we all mourn him at this period. It is a huge pain, painful exit for all Nigerians and Africans.”