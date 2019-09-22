BREAKING NEWS:

Nigeria’s KING of Comedy, ALI BABA Storms America for 2019 Independence Anniversary…Red Carpet event holds LIVE in Dallas October 4-5 at 7pm to 12midnight

* Independence weekend groove stages at Swayz Ballroom, 9750 Walnut Street, Dallas 75243

* Cheap earlybird ticket now on sale at $30, VIP ticket $60, for VIP tables dial: +1469-335-3458

*Historic ceremony powered by Ateam, TK Dallas, Jude Ngene

* Ali Baba promises fresh and new rib-cracking jokes to reflect major events in Nigeria

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

NIGERIA’S KING OF COMEDY, ALI BABA is ready to storm United States of America and dish out fresh jokes on various issues happening in Nigeria come October 4 to 5, 2019 in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary in a red carpet ceremony slated for Swayz Ballroom located at 9750 Walnut Street, Dallas 75243.

The historic ceremony which promises to attract Africans, African-Americans, Latino community will be a groove party that all invitees will remember for a long time to come. The event showcased earlybird ticket at a price of $30 per head, and VIP ticket pegged at $60 per person. There are arrangements for VIP tables that could be accessed by dialing: +1469-335-3458

Historic ceremony powered by Ateam, TK Dallas, Jude Ngene, where Nigeria’s godfather of comedy has assured Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora of no-dull moment in fresh jokes that cuts across Africa.

Naija Standard Newspaper gathered that this red-carpet event will be full of pomp, pageantry and class, a bar Ali Baba is ready to set in Nigeria’s entertainment industry that will be very difficult for anyone to beat.