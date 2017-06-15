BREAKING NEWS:

NIGERIA’S Most Dangerous Deadly Gang Leader, Sani Ibrahim alias Burtu Arrested for Armed Banditry, Kidnappings…Found hiding inside Rijana Forest

*Nigerian Army Troops 1 Division Tracks, Apprehend Suspect within 48 Hours

BY HARUNA LAWAL/ASSISTANT CRIME EDITOR, ABUJA

LATEST Intelligence reports reaching us indicate that the end of the road has come for Sani Ibrahim (alias Burtu), , known in Africa’s most populous black nation as ‘Nigeria’s Most Wanted Deadly Gang Leader’ who specialize in Armed banditry, violence attacks and Kidnappings of elite Nigerians who drive across along Abuja-Kaduna road.

In most times, Ibrahim kidnaps wealthy Nigerians compels them into few outskirts of Rijana Forest, demand from them ransom. For the unfortunate rich Nigerians with whom he could not receive ‘ransom fees’, he allegedly wipes out life out of them. He’s mean in looks, wicked in operation and many believe his invincibility which was why it was extremely difficult to get him arrested before now.

Nigerian Army strongly felt it was time to hold the earlier fugitive accountable. Our correspondent gathered that orders were handed down to troops 1 Division of Nigerian Army to handle the matter. Traps were laid out for Ibrahim along Abuja-Kaduna metropolis, with some plain clothes security agencies at every busy places within those neighbourhoods.

To end alarming resurgence of armed banditry and kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna road, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army carried out clearance operation at Rijana forest, Kaduna State on Wednesday 14th June 2017.

The troops cordoned off armed bandits’ camp at Rijana forest where they arrested in hiding suspected notorious gang leader, Ibrahim who has been on the declared wanted list of the Security Agencies in Kaduna State for a long time. The troops also recovered 1 motorcycle and 25 goats from the camp.

Similarly, troops mounted ambush along Zamfara State border with Kebbi State in which they neutralized 3 armed bandits and recovered 134 cows and 13 sheep. The operations are ongoing.

This is a great feat and accomplishment for the Nigerian Army in ending armed banditry, violence attack and kidnapping in Nigeria.