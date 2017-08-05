BREAKING NEWS:

‘Nigeria’s SPORTS Minister is Corrupt, Clueless, Incompetent and Dumb’-Bash Ali, Nigeria’s Boxing Legend/World Champion

…’Why President BUHARI should SACK him’

*Says: ‘Sports Administration in Nigeria is DEAD’

*I am the OLDEST boxer, OLDEST boxing champion in the world

*PLUS: What Anthony Joshua, British Unified Champion must do to maintain his lead

HE’S A NIGERIAN, highly respected African boxing Icon so passionate about sports development in Africa’s most populous black nation on earth. It is on record that Ali is the only boxer in the world to have won every cruiserweight title conceivable in United States Boxing Association (USBA) in California. He was First African to have won North America Boxing Federation (NABF), won twice the World Boxing Council International (WBCI) and the current World Boxing Federation Champion (WBF) confirmed by a court judgement. In this EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, Foreign Bureau Chief, United States of America, Ali rolls out his accomplishments, how Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung ruined boxing in the country, why President Muhammadu Buhari needs to sack him and steps Anthony Joshua, Britain’s Unified Champion with Nigerian lineage needs to do to maintain win.

Q:How will you describe Sports Administration in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari?

A: It is dead. Not because PMB does not like Sports but because Minister Solomon Dalung is clueless, ignorant, arrogant and above all too dumb to learn.

Q: Will you say the Nigeria’s Minister of Sports has failed Nigerian professional boxers in terms of training, tournament, honorarium and other humanitarian services?

A: Professional Boxer? He has failed all Sports because like I said earlier, the man is clueless and too dumb to learn. I met him for the first time on November 17, 2015 and he told me that he would do his best to advance Sports in Nigeria. I went on to educate him that Sports is one of the biggest industries in the world and that EVERY Nigerian athlete is a potential WORLD CHAMPION but they never get the opportunity to exhibit their talents so this is the area where he would have to look into so all athletes would have the opportunity to shine. He agreed with me and we hugged each other. The next time we meet was in December, 2015 and the clueless Dalung after being told by the ministry officials on how he could make money from Sports without developing it, made a 360 degree turn and put MONEY FIRST instead of Nigeria. He made several demands of money from me through his proxy before he would talk to Nexim bank and Bank of Industry to release the fight money domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria to host my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Bout. I sent several letters to PMB to report the situation but nothing happened because, I am very sure the chief of staff to PMB did not let him see the letters.

Q: Do you think the present Minister of Sports is the Best or Worst Nigeria ever had in the ministry?

A: Hahahaha…….Solomon Dalung is the WORST Minister of all time that Nigeria will ever have.

Q: As a multiple award winning boxing legend, will you advise President Buhari to SACK him for inefficiency and playing politics on professional boxers’ destinies?

A: Yes. I have been asking PMB to sack him since February 2016 and I do not know what he is waiting for. Thanks for the kind words. As for the award winning, I am the ONLY boxer in the world to win every cruiserweight title conceivable: California, United States Boxing Association (USBA), North America Boxing Federation (NABF: I am the FIRST African to win it), World Boxing Council International (Twice) and the current World Boxing Federation Champion (Google Bash Ali, wbf, court judgement for a comprehensive report).

Q: Recently, you were shown on a video not allowed to enter the Sports Minister office. What really happened?

A: On December 21, 2016, the clueless Dalung praised me to high heaven in front of the press thinking it would make me change my mind and sign an agreement with his proxy but he was shocked that I turned him down. On January 17, 2017, Dalung met with the officials of Nexim bank without me, members of the LOC and his permanent secretary all because he wanted to discuss how much money would come to him personally. He is yet to meet with the officials of Bank of Industry. The man is totally incompetent. Dalung later invited me to a PRIVATE meeting but I surprised him when I went with some members of the LOC and a Television reporter so he said he would not see us. I refused to see the clueless Dalung alone.

Q: Why do you think Nigerian Boxing Council, NBC seems toothless, not willing to defend the right of professional boxers?

A: The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control is not toothless. It is in a hopeless situation because nothing good works in Nigeria. Every great idea that has been introduced to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) through the Minister of Sports has never received any attention. The economy is bad so nobody wants to promote boxing and to make a bad situation worse, the press that is supposed to help you promote your show, would not do it unless the promoter is willing to give brown envelopes. The NBBofC has promoted several shows at great loss but for how long will that continue? I have also promoted several shows at a loss until I started trying to put in place my fight for the Guinness World Record as the oldest boxer to win a world boxing title.

Q: Are we right to say you are the oldest boxing champion in Africa or the world?

A: I am the OLDEST boxer and the OLDEST boxing champion in the world. When the WBF stripped me of my title in 2000, they did not know that they were doing me a favour because at the court judgement, after the reinstatement of my title, the judge instructed that I can never again be stripped of my title unless I lose it inside the boxing ring. Google Bash Ali WBF judgement for additional info.

Q: What are some of the highpoints of your professional Boxing career?

A: My FIRST professional fight in September 1978 with Junior Albers who had several amateur fights and was 15-0 (14KO) as a professional boxer and I beat him but I was robbed of the decision because I fought him in his home town, Sacramento, California. It was a 6 round fight and my FIRST fight as a boxer because I never had any amateur fight before I turned professional. NOW, YOU CAN UNDERSTAND WHY I SAY I AM AN EXTRA-ORDINARY HUMAN BEING.

Q: Kindly explain the real issues affecting boxing growth in Nigeria?

A: It is very simple; Lack of direction and support from the FGN. It is the same problem affecting every sector in Nigeria. You talk about the movie industry, music industry etc.

Q: What is your take on the latest success of Anthony Joshua, a Nigerian born Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist who won the Unified Champion in boxing?

A: I am happy for him. The problem with him is that he is too flat footed and easy to hit. He needs to work on these so he can remain a champion for a long time. He should work very hard and always stay in shape and above all watch his weight. Right now, the heavyweight is the weakest division in boxing and it needs a STAR and Joshua can be that STAR.

Q: Why do you think Nigerian government earlier did not accept this same Joshua as one of Nigeria’s top boxers to represent the country in various competition Abroad?

A: Lack of vision and direction.

Q: If you are his boxing coach, what advise will you give him now so he may maintain this success and move to the next level?

A: Check NO 10 answer.

Q: Are you planning to state another boxing tournament here in Nigeria?

A: Yes. For the Guinness World Record as the oldest boxer to win a world title. Bernard Hopkins, USA, holds the record at the age of 49 years and 95 days. I am now 61 years old. I was born on February 27, 1956.



Q: How long can you stand in the ring with your boxing opponent to give a knockout and win the match?

A: As soon as there is an opening to take advantage of.

Q: Finally, how do you stop your female admirers as in fans from running after you as they may cause you distraction?

A: I train every day of the week and I always keep my eyes on the prize so nobody can distract me but me. Do not forget that I am an EXTRA-ORDINARY HUMAN BEING.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, YOU CAN ALWAYS GOOGLE BASH ALI, SOLOMON DALUNG BOXING ETC AND IF YOU WANT ANY LINK, SEND ME YOUR PHONE NUMBER AND I WILL FORWARD SOME LINKS TO YOU. TOGETHER, WE CAN AGAIN MAKE NIGERIA, GREAT. GOD BLESS US. GOD BLESS NIGERIA.