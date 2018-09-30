BREAKING NEWS:

‘NO Criminal Records found of BABAJIDE SANWOOLU’S Arrest in UNITED STATES’ -INVESTIGATION

…Not available in any American Police Check

*Data untraceable in United States-Police Clearance Certificate (Criminal History)

*Nothing found on FBI Records Check, U.S. Department of Justice File

* Nigerian students in America dares Lagos Governor to release Certified True Copy of Sanwoolu arrest in Night club

*’My opponent, Babajide Sanwoolu was arrested in a Night Club in America for spraying fake dollars’-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

*QUOTE: “DEMOCRACY dies in DARKNESS”–The Washington Post Newspaper

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & BROWN STEVESON/AMERICAN CRIME EDITOR

EVEN Though he was allegedly declared ‘a fraudster, felon and user of fake dollars in an American night club’ few hours ago, realities and facts on ground here in United States has proven to the contrary. Due to the magnanimity of the allegation and the impact the announcement made by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode few hours ago may have on the electorates as they cast their votes to elect the next Governor in the state, our editorial teams were dispatched to various locations in United States to unearth the truth.

Naija Standard INVESTIGATION and closely verification of the United States-Police Clearance Certificate (Criminal History), a centralized unit where names of everyone arrested for all forms of crimes by the police in America are kept as data base showed no trace of BABAJIDE SANWOOLU, the co-Gubernatorial contestant under All Progressives Congress, (APC) party.

These reporters made attempts at the local police check, a situation in America where we visited local police department where Sanwoolu once resided or last resided conducting a due diligence on police finding of a local or state criminal records search. Unfortunately, it turned up no result.

Attempts were made to check the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, FBI records and the United States Department of Justice, after several phone calls, data tracking, no single semblance of Sanwoolu’s name popped-up. This then further made us to wonder the reason why Ambode would have towed this line of alleged, unverified thread for the sole purpose of his governorship ambition?

For the FBI records in America, it is believed that the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) centralizes criminal justice information and provides accurate and timely information and services to local, state, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, the private sector, academia, and other government agencies. The FBI offers two methods for requesting anyone’s FBI Identification Record or proof that a record does not exist. The subject of an identification record may obtain a copy of that record by submitting a written request to the CJIS Division.

Nigerian students in America dares Lagos Governor to release certified true copy of Sanwoolu arrest in Night club:

Since we could not find any available record in American Police Check to back-up Amobode’s allegation where he alleged “My opponent, Babajide Sanwoolu was arrested in a Night Club in America for spraying fake dollars,” we had contacted few Nigerian born American undergraduates on their view in this sequence of event. One take-away from their response was their insistence that Ambode should provide the Certified True Copy of Sanwoolu’s arrest in United States.

Kenny Olagunde, a native of Lagos Island studying Arts in University of Texas, raises the alarm: “I am a great supporter of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. I know he has tried very well for Lagos State in infrastructural development, turning Lagos to a small Europe. But I strongly disagreed with him completely when he made an unverified allegation against ‘Jide Sanwoolu, his co-contender under APC party. I am an APC card carrier. I dislike it when you begin to attack a personality to score cheap political point.”

For Titilayo Babajide, born in Ikorodu, studying Civil Engineering in University of Houston, “I love Ambode. But he goofed totally. He has erred and was playing diversionary politics for allegedly lying against Sanwoolu. What doe he stand to gain. My family used to hail him for his heroic turn around of Lagos state. Quote me, he has screwed up 100 percent. He that comes to equity, always come with clean hands, I dare him to produce a Certified True Copy of Sanwoolu’s arrest in a Night Club in America. Let Ambode produce an authentic Police record to back up his allegation. It sounds more like a beer-parlor slander because of his electioneering gain. So sad.”

Tolani Ijegun, a Nigerian-American born in Ikeja, Lagos working in AT&T, Dallas was obviously angry when we confronted him with his reaction, “Ambode is a total disappointment. Even though I may not support Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the face-off with Ambode, it is too clear that the incumbent governor is too ambitious. Nigerians here in America are waiting for Ambode to back up his alleged claim against Sanwoolu.”

As at the time of going to the press, we are yet to see the Certified True Copy of Sawoolu’s arrest as alleged by Ambode.