CERTAINLY, OLOWO-EKO, Royal King of ‘Lagos Island’, better known as Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Rilwan Akiolu has stirred the hornets nest, and he may not know how long the turbulence he created may eventually end by his open show of humiliation to Ọọ̀ni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba of Yoruba land at a public function last Tuesday.

As tension is mounting on this obvious acrimony, the Ọọ̀ni Palace has taken this matter to another level, expressed disappointment and humiliation on this progenitor of Yoruba culture, as it issues a demand of apology from the 73 year old Oba Akiolu, else Oba of Lagos risks anger of ‘Alale'(Ancestors) the gods as a result of his disrespect for the superior monarch.

Expressing this view in a press statement few hours ago, Awoyemi Tunde, Head of Ọọ̀ni Palace Directorate of Tourism said (unedited): “The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is reacting officially to the humiliating treatment meted out to him by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at a public function in Lagos on Tuesday.

“It is not a slap on the Ọọ̀ni of Ife but rather a slap on the Oba of Lagos. The stool of Oba of Lagos was founded by Olofin Ogunfunminire and the Ọọ̀ni of Ife is the Oba of Yoruba land. The Oba of Lagos has to come to terms with the fact that Ọọ̀ni is the royal father of Yoruba land, it is necessary that all persons come together to unite Yoruba land but really the issue at the event is very condemnable. Oba of Lagos risked the wrath of the ‘Alale'(Ancestors), as a result of his disrespect for the superior monarch.

“God gave Ọọ̀ni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the mandate to unite the Yoruba land and nothing will stop him from doing that reactions from different Yoruba communities would continue to pour in to denounce the action of the Lagos monarch. If we don’t receive an apology especially with the image of Ile-Ife, we will call on the ancestors on the issue.”

But what could have led Oba of Lagos into this seeming phase-off with the Royal Father of Yoruba land, Ọọ̀ni of Ife? Our correspondents investigation revealed that three issues were allegedly topmost on the mind of Oba Akiolu on why he was irked by the presence of Ọọ̀nirisa at the public function: After Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II was sworn in as Ọọ̀ni of Ife, Olowo-Eko had a smooth relationship with him, but the royal friendship began to wane, degenerate as Oba Akiolu watched Ọọni on television on June 21, 2016 been presented with the key of the City of Sumerset, Franklin Township in New Jersey and honoured with the proclamation of the town of Franklin alongside his wife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the Yeyelua. Secondly more painful to him was the standing ovation Ọọ̀ni of Ife receives from United States House of Representatives, including a historic welcome by Queen of England where Ọọ̀nirisa is seeing as the most prominent Royal father of Yoruba race globally. Above all, the retinue of aides in the entourage of Ọọ̀ni of Ife and the worldwide media attention he enjoys was the last straw that broke the camels’s back.

Our investigation confirmed that Oba Akiolu strongly felt his harsh criticism or unfriendly action against Ọọ̀ni of Ife in any public function would reveal his own importance and be an unwritten warning to Ọọ̀nirisa that Olowo-Eko is still the Oba of Lagos. For sure, it backfired and whoever had advised Oba of Lagos to have towed this path of dishonor never wished him well.

Meanwhile, a famous Public Affairs Analyst, Prince Toyin Akingbade, a journalist, publisher of News Reporters has taken Oba of Lagos to the cleaners for daring to look Ọọ̀ni of Ife in the face and humiliate him. Akingbade described Olowo-Eko, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, a former Police AIG as a disgrace to the human race and need to be baptized to feel among the living souls. The Public commentator who made the statement through various social media handlers expressed disappointment in the recent attitude of the Oba of Lagos, on his humiliation to Ọọ̀ni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at a public function.

His words: “Late Yesterday a 21 seconds video which went viral on the social media, showing how Ọọ̀ni of Ife was seen arriving the venue of an event which had the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II, sitting beside Obi of Onisha. The Ọọ̀ni walked over to greet the obas including Obi of Onisha, but as soon as he offered the Oba of Lagos his hands, Oba Akiolu looked away and dismissed him with a wave of the hand where the embarrassed monarch quietly returned to his seat. That was a sign of total madness and inhuman from Akiolu and need to be baptized to feel among the living souls.

“This attitude is unbecoming of a king in Yoruba land. My assessment on Oba Akiolu, his words, work, social status and behavioural excesses connotes pure executive neurosis . He is diplomatically rude and eccentric. What he has done is royal nuisance and negligence . Oba of Lagos should be historically be reminded that he’s an ordinary white cap Chief without a crown that doesn’t belong to any forms of royal ranking in Yoruba Kingdom.

“If it were to be in the days where culture and tradition still takes its rightful place, all the obas no matter your age should be on their feet whenever the Ọọni comes in . But the respectful King did not even think about that but came to embrace the Oba of Lagos on his seat, but all could do was to show his usual shameful barrack attitudes.”

On why Oba Akiolu was shamefully retired as a Nigerian Police officer, Olowo-Eko reportedly said recently that Akiolu that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku; Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura, others plotted his ouster from the Nigeria Police in 2002. The monarch also said it was possible for them to convince former President Olusegun Obasanjo to summarily retire him from the Nigeria Police because the Police Service Commission (PSC) “is a toothless bull-dog.”

He revealed this at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Victoria Island, Lagos, describing his retirement from the force as conspiracy by chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win 2003 elections in Lagos. At the meeting, the monarch lamented the state of the Nigeria Police, which he said, was crippled by the previous military regimes, especially from 1984 to 1999 and outright neglect by the successive administrations.

Akiolu said he “was a victim of that circumstance. Then Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper.”

The monarch therefore, defended the former president, whom he said, argued that he “did not know anything about it. He had to send for the Inspector-General of Police (IG) because the then Chief of Staff challenged the plan to retire me. “For someone to sit at the PSC and determine who retires from the police is unfair. This is not how to run a very efficient and effective police force,” Akiolu lamented.

For the records, Ọọni of Ife, born 17 October 1974 whose profession has been Accountant, Real Estate Developer. The Ọọni is a qualified accountant. He attended Loyola College Ibadan between 1985 and 1991. Afterwards, he attended The Polytechnic Ibadan to study Accounting. In 2002, he led the Federal Government of Nigeria delegation to Canada that enhanced alliances through a partnership with the government of Ondo State on solid mineral.

Selection & Coronation:

On October 26, 2015, Adéyẹyè was selected as the king-elect out of 21 contenders to the Ọọ̀ni stool in an announcement by the Governor of Ọ̀ṣun State, Ọ̀gbẹ́ni Rauf Arẹ́gbẹ́ṣọlá. As a prince from the Giesi Family whose turn it was to produce a king, he beat out a number of competitors including his elder brother.[6] Oba Ogunwusi received his Staff of Office from Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on Monday 7 December 2015 at Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife in the presence of several dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The new king promised to unite the Yorùbás under a peaceful and prosperous reign.

Achievement:

Since his coronation, the king has made news for a number of notable actions and pronouncements including the promise not to re-litigate supremacy battles with other Yorùbá kings. On January 17, 2016, Ọọ̀ni Ògúnwùsi broke a 79-year-old antagonism between the thrones of Ifẹ and Ọ̀yọ́ by visiting the Aláàfin, the first of such visits in eight decades by an Ifẹ monarch

Honors:

On June 12, 2016, Ọọni was presented with the key of the City of Sumerset, Franklin Township in New Jersey and honoured with the proclamation of the town of Franklin alongside his wife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the Yeyelua.

Personal LIFE:

Ọọ̀ni Ògúnwùsì hails from Giesi Royal Family, one of the four royal families in Ilé-Ifẹ̀, Osun State, Nigeria. The last Ọọ̀ni from the family was Ọọ̀ni Dérin Ọlọ́gbẹ́nlá (1880-1894). Ọba Ògúnwùsì assumed the title of Òjájá (II). Ojaja (I) was from Agbedegbede Compound, Irẹmọ Quarters (the ancestral home of the Giesi). His father is Prince Rọ́pò Ògúnwùsì, a veteran broadcaster. He is the third son in a family of six. He has three sisters.

He has a daughter, Adéọlá Àánúolúwapọ̀ Ògúnwùsì, born in Ibadan, in May 1994, to Omolara Olatubosun with whom he has been a co-parent. He was married from 2008 to 2016 to Adebukunola Bombata. He is now currently married to Wuraola Zynab Otiti, a marriage reportedly arranged by the Oracle. The wedding took place in Benin City while the reception held in Ile-Ife