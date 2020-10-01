BREAKING NEWS:

OGHENE KOLOGBO, Nigeria born Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat music protege in Europe survives Auto Crash…during Annual World Concert Road Tour

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

MIRACLE was at play few day ago when one of Nigeria’s leading Afrobeat music superstars in Europe, a famous face in most homes of Africans and Europeans, OGHENE KOLOGBO survives an auto-crash while on his annual World Concert Road Tour. Though his health status is presently under wraps, a team of trained medical doctors are working round-the-clock to ensure that his left leg had to be operated upon quickly by way of surgery, to avoid any infection that may arise.

This Afrobeat music philosopher, a firm believer in Martin Luther King Jnr philosophy has temporarily put a pause on his World Road Tour Concert so he can be fully treated, recover and be stronger to hit the road again. He his being awaited to be fit again by this month ending.

Kologbo known for his multiple, award-wining hit albums, a protege of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat Music maestro confirmed this latest development when he messaged our correspondent on steps he is undertaking to save his health. “My brother, I had and accident, so my left leg have to be operated before I lose it. I am still in the Hospital till 21st January 2020 after which I may be discharged ooooh. I will be here in this Hospital for 10 or 14 more days ooooh,” writhing in pains

Africans, Europeans in the Diaspora are fervently praying for this Super star’s health recovery. Many of his fans across the world have been sending him get-well-message consistently.

Meanwhile, Naija Standard Newspaper’s unpublished, never-read before, fire-brand interview with KOLOGBO regarding his long years in Kalakuta Republic, intimate father-son relationship with ‘Abami-Eda’, successful Afrobeat music shows in Europe and why he is proud to carry his Nigerian passport proudly everywhere in the world will be published soon.