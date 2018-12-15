BREAKING NEWS:

‘OLUSEGUN OBASANJO is Totally Confused, Suffering Dementia, No SANE Person Takes him Seriously’-GARBA SHEHU, Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Media & Publicity

*Says: OBJ’S utterances gibberish, not worthy of attention

*Vows: ‘Whoever Obasanjo endorses at 2019 election is irrelevant. He is very unstable on decision’

*Flays Baba Iyabo for dropping ‘God’s name’ as he deems fit

*Add: ‘We have learnt not to take his utterances seriously anymore’

BY IFEYINWA CHUDY/GROUP POLITICAL EDITOR, ABUJA

NIGERIAN PRESIDENCY HAS TAKEN A FULL SWIPE AT FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO describing him as playing to the gallery and uttering unintelligent statements on state of the nation, especially on the 2019 presidential election. Aso Rock believes ‘OBJ’ as being fondly called is suffering from ‘impaired reasoning’, which means ‘Dementia’ for his various unstable positions on national issues.

Addressing horded of reporters some days ago in Abuja, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Media & Publicity, has dismissed the recent utterances by former Obasanjo, as a sign of confusion not worthy of attention.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson, Shehu, said that whoever Obasanjo chooses to support at the 2019 elections is irrelevant, as the former president had publicly changed his mind on the matter so many times over the past few months alone.

His words: “Former president Obasanjo denounces one person today and supports that same person the next day. When it pleases him, he brings God into the matter and uses that as his excuse for whatever position he has chosen.”

Shehu added that he was not surprised that newspapers reported Obasanjo expressing neutrality at a weekend forum, only for the former president to express a completely different stance after a day or two, “We have learnt not to take his utterances seriously anymore. We know that the slightest wind can make him change his mind again. After all, this is the same man who publicly tore his party registration card barely four years ago, and he now claims to be backing the same party,” Shehu said.