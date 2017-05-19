BREAKING NEWS ON FAILED USA & CANADA MUSIC TOUR:

AMERICAN Court Bars Nigerian Musician, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy from playing Music shows in USA and Canada…For Contract Failure with Vibesland Entertainment LLC

*Deceived New York based promotion company to invest $25,000 in preparation for FAKE Music Concerts in United States and CANADA

*Shuns Contractual Music agreement after obtaining USA Work Permit approval visa from Niyi Fatogun, Vibesland Entertainment’s promoter

*Burna Boy’s Management in UK desperate to collect a cheque of $75,000.00 as deposit to play 10 British cities after involving 3rd party

NIGERIAN REGGAE DANCEHALL MUSICIAN, Damini Ogulu, known on music stage as Burna Boy is in the eyes of the storm, as his music career and opportunities of breaking new grounds Overseas may have been halted by an unconfirmed press statement released by Queenview Multimedia, a public relations firm for Vibesland Entertainment LLC, a New York based promotion company to which Burna Boy signed a contractual agreement earlier to perform in open air-concerts in United States and Canada.

The detailed statement signed by Nelson Samuel, the boss of Queenview Multimedia revealed that United States Supreme Court in New York, USA has “slammed an injunction against the superstar musical artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy. The injunction prevents him (Burma Boy) from performing at any event venue or any form of recording any where in USA & CANADA for the time being unless settle with the New York based promotion company Vibesland Entertainment, LLC founded by Promoter/Producer Niyi Fatogun.”

According to this statement, it reads: “Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Burna Boy is an independent artist signed under the Burna Boy Ltd and released his OAS LP under Spaceship Entertainment label that presently holds the copyright to all his music. Burna Boy was sued in the Federal Court by Vibesland Entertainment, LLC on allegations that he signed a contract for 2016 USA & CANADA TOUR, failed to turn up, postponed the tour which put the promoter Vibesland Entertainment, LLC in serious debt in USA.

Vibesland Entertainment, LLC argued that their company invested up to $25,000 US Dollars in preparation and facilitating Burna Boy tour, which he later postponed for United States and Canada Tour.

Nelson explained that the issue started after the promoter Vibesland Entertainment, LLC obtained USA Work Permit approval visa for Burna Boy, and this embattled Nigerian musician failed to honor the contractual agreement he had with them.

The statement recalls deceitful moves made by Burna’s Boy management in London to stylishly collect $75,000 from them after he had entered into another secret music deal with a 3rd party, AEG.

“Burna boy’s management invited Fatogun, the promoter to London from New York in order to facilitate the tour and discuss in person. The promoter was dissapointed when he witnessed various under-hand dealings been undertaken by Burna Boy’s management, “Fatogun traveled to London at the promoter’s expense to meet up with Burna Boy’s management all to no avail. Burna Boy tour was postponed by his management, regardless of all the efforts made by the promoter. Due to (failure to show up as planned and fulfilling his contractual agreement), and postponed tour, promoter’s reputation was badly damaged to the extent of being publicly embarrassed/humiliated on social media by other fellow promoters.”

The promoter tried all efforts to communicate via email, text, and phone calls with Burna Boy’s Management for 5 months consecutively, but the Nigerian musician’s management deliberately ignored the promoter, refused to answer or return his calls and emails. All efforts in trying to get this issue resolved amicably were to no avail.

This statement says that Burna Boy’s Managment claims were that the Promoter did pay the deposit as stated in the contract between VIBESLAND ENTERTAINMENT, LLC & BURNA BOY LTD. Promoter who’s the official tour agent for the 2016 Burna Boy USA & CANADA Tour travelled to London, England with a cheque of $75,000.00 to meet Burna Boy’s Managment for deposit of 10 cities music tour.

The promoter said when he arrived to London, United Kingdom, Burna Boy’s Managment brought up discussion of a third party company (AEG) which was not part of the initial contract signed on June 29th, 2016.

Meanwhile, VIBESLAND ENTERTAINMENT, LLC believed it was very risky to have paid $75,000 dollars deposit to Burna Boy’s Managment that already declared they signed a contract with a third party for the same USA tour. At that point the promoter refused to release the payment (cheque) until everything is transparent to avoid losing $75,000.

Shocked, the promoter stated: “Why would I give a cheque deposit for 10 cities worth $75,000 to BURNA BOY LTD when I was told that a third party company (AEG) already took five (5) major cities out of 10 cities agreed in the contract.”

To ensure justice, Fatogun hired professional entertainment lawyer Takena Barango to represent VIBESLAND ENTERTAINMENT, LLC on Wednesday MAY 17th, 2017 at the Supreme Court in New York, The Judge ordered a court Injunction on BURNA BOY OUTSIDE US TOUR, until BURNA BOY LTD settle promoter for the financial loss VIBESLAND ENTERTAINMENT, LLC suffered due to breach of contract by BURNA BOY.

Witnesses reveal that Burna Boy’s Management failed to properly handle this matter, as they disregard the contractual agreement with the promoter Vibesland Entertainment, LLC and showed no respect in responding to all Fatogun’s requests.

Efforts to get Burna Boy to react to this report was futile as we could not reach him. But we are willing to hear the side of the story of Burma Boy and we are ready to lay his reaction bare for the world to see.

