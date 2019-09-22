BREAKING NEWS:

Over 20 Arab Ministers confirm attendance for 3days’ UAE 3rd Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development…His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE ready to host dignitaries

* UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Zayed Housing Programme rolls out press conference on Tuesday 24/9 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor Ballroom A, Ground Floor

* Jointly organized by the Ministerial Council for Housing and Construction of the Arab League in conjunction with Council of Arab Ministers of Housing, Reconstruction and the Regional Bureau for Arab States

*Historic ceremony discusses issues pertaining future in the fields of housing and development, as discussions revolve around three main questions of inclusive cities for happiness,quality of life, sustainability in housing and urban development

BY ABDUL MOHAMMED/ARABIAN SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, DUBAI

In a press statement issued by Mariam Mikhail representing Great Minds Communication, she emphasized that journalists are being invited for a press conference already scheduled for Tuesday 24/9 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor Ballroom A, Ground Floor.

The Ministerial Forum, organized by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in collaboration with the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction and the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Human Settlements Organization (HABITAT), will be launched with an Operetta in Al Habtoor City, Dubai from 6 to 8 October 2019.The three-day forum, which will kick off on October 6th, to discuss topics and issues that serve the future in the fields of housing and development, where the discussions revolve around three main questions of inclusive cities for happiness and quality of life, sustainability in housing and urban development, as well as the role of the private sector and NGOs in supporting government housing.The Arab Forum for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (AMFHUD) has been established as a biannual regional consultative platform on housing and sustainable urban development issues hosted by one of the Arab countries and organized in partnership with the Ministerial Council for Housing and Construction of the Arab League, with relevant Ministries of the Arab member states and the technical support of UN-HABITAT-ROAS.The forum consists of a series of technical sessions focused on specific and comprehensive themes organized in coordination with the Arab countries and bringing together specialists in the field of housing and urban development, and resulting in an official declaration with a set of recommendations and initiatives for cooperation with regard to the subject of discussion to be endorsed by the Arab Ministerial Council for Housing and Construction.Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates will host the 3rd Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development 2019, the Arab Council of Ministers of Housing and Urban Development, the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee and the Bureau.















