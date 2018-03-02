BREAKING NEWS OVER DEATH OF A NIGERIAN ONLY CHILD:

Turkish Locals Kill 28 YEAR old NIGERIAN Student, KENNEDY TAOMWABWA…THREE DAY Protests Hit Cyprus’ province of Famagusta

* Abducted earlier from the city center by unknown people in the Turkish Cyprus’ province

* Varsity undergraduates of Eastern Mediterranean University protest murder, chanting they wanted justice of their Nigerian friend

* Police discovered motionless, lifeless body near a pond outside the city, detected he was killed after been beaten up

* Three Turkish suspects arrested, detained by the police after one of the suspects said they witnessed the murder even though they did not commit it

* “There were five other suspects. The motivation of the murder was still unclear”-Turkish Cypriot police

BY CHIMA OKEDU/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, CYPRUS

HE WAS INTELLIGENT, humorous, bubbly, full of life and only child of his Nigerian parents. He was studying Fine and Applied Arts at Eastern Mediterranean University, having scored high GPA earlier. He had hopes. His dream of successfully graduating and helping his Nigerian family overcome the squalor of poverty was shattered when KENNEDY TAOMWABWA was beaten blue, black, killed and dumped on the roadside to die by local turkish natives few days ago.

The death of Taomwabwa, known to be famous for his academic prowess earlier warmed him to the hearts of the people, students off and on-campus. Eye witness claimed the 28 year old Nigerian was killed following his abduction by unknown people from the city center in the Turkish Cyprus’s province of Famagusta.

For three days, the university students protested the murder of their friend and demanding for justice. A few number of students of Eastern Mediterranean University have reportedly protested the murder, chanting that they wanted justice of their Nigerian friend, Taomwabwa. He was left dead after he was reportedly abducted by unknown people from the city center in the Turkish Cyprus’s province of Famagusta.

Our correspondent gathered Turkish Cypriot police found his body near a pond outside of the city and detected he was killed after he was beaten up. It was learnt that three suspects have been arrested and detained by the police after one of the detained suspects said they witnessed the murder even though they did not commit it. The officers said there were five other suspects, adding that the motivation of the murder was still unclear. We are closely watching this development.